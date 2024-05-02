Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Relegated Sheffield United host Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane on Saturday with Forest scrapping to avoid joining the Blades in the second-tier next season.

WATCH SHEFFIELD UNITED v NOTTINGHAM FOREST LIVE

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United were finally put out of their misery last week as their 5-1 defeat at Newcastle United confirmed their swift return back to the Championship as the Blades struggled mightily on their return to the Premier League this season. With 97 goals conceded and counting, this Sheffield United side will go down as one of the worst in Premier League history. That said, all season long they’ve been involved in crazy games and they’re now playing for pride and the pressure is off so perhaps that will help them relax and throw caution to the wind?

The pressure is on, big time, for Nuno Espirito Santo and Nottingham Forest with three games to go. They played well but lost 2-0 to Manchester City last weekend as Chris Wood missed a few sitters and this game at Sheffield United is their best chance of winning in their final three games of the season. They sit just one point above the bottom three heading into this weekend and after this trip to Sheffield United then host Chelsea then head to fellow relegation scrappers Burnley (who are just two points behind them) on the final day of the season. Crunch time has arrived and if Forest are going to survive they simply have to win this game. They have also appealed their four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) and will be hoping they are given a few points back when that appeal decision arrives to ease their relegation fears.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday (May 4)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBC.com

Sheffield United focus, team news

Injuries have hurt the Blades all season long, especially at the back, and they have long been resigned to relegation. Wilder’s criticism of Sheffield United last week was harsh, but probably fair, and now they will start to plan for how they will approach the Championship next season.

OUT: Oliver McBurnie (thigh), James McAtee (knock), John Egan (ankle), George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Rhian Brewster (thigh)

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Losing Neco Williams to injury is a big blow as he creates so much from right back as he loves to get forward. Awoniyi could be back, which would be a huge boost, but the duo of Dominguez and Murillo are doubts which will leave Nuno with some big calls in midfield and defense. Does he go all-out attack and start Reyna, Gibbs-White, Elanga and Hudson-Odoi in support of Wood up top? This is probably the time to do it.

OUT: Neco Williams (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Taiwo Awoniyi (undisclosed), Nicolas Dominguez (undisclosed), Murillo (undisclosed)