Sheffield United vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The Premier League’s last winless team hopes home-cooking can help it slow down in-form Wolves on Saturday when Sheffield returns to Bramall Lane (Watch live at 11am ET online via Peacock Premium ).

The Blades lost 5-0 at Arsenal last weekend and have allowed multiple goals in every game since opening the season with a home loss to Crystal Palace. Paul Heckingbottom’s men have a single point from 10 games and look every bit the side that lost their two top players after promotion.

WATCH SHEFFIELD UNITED vs WOLVES STREAM LIVE

Gary O’Neil, meanwhile, has the Wolves looking nothing like the team that saw Julen Lopetegui leave over talent concerns with his roster. Wolves are 3W-3D-4L but eight of their 15 points have come on a five-match unbeaten run that includes a win over Man City and draw with Newcastle.

A win could see Wolves into the top half, but they’ll have to do it without the Premier League’s leading assist man, Pedro Neto, for at least a month.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Wolves live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday (November 4)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Sheffield United

Heckingbottom’s not just undermanned, he’s been dealing with a huge batch of injuries. Oli McBurnie’s status is the most interesting of the bunch in terms of what the Blades will think they need to do to top Wolves.

OUT: John Egan (ankle), Anel Ahmedhodzic (thigh), Chris Basham (ankle), William Osula (other), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (groin), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Max Lowe (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (groin).

Focus on Wolves

The Neto injury could be huge, as O’Neil has been very smart about changing his attacking patterns but has not had to do so without his most creative sparkplug. Matheus Cunha and Hee-chan Hwang, however, might just have enough for this one.

OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Joseph Hodge (shoulder), Pedro Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (fitness)