Slovenia vs England: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Slovenia and England square off in their Group C finale with plenty on the line for both teams.

Gareth Southgate’s England need a point to guarantee their spot int he last 16 and know a win would see them guaranteed to be Group C winners. That means they would avoid Germany in the last 16. However, the Three Lions have been lackluster so far in their 1-0 win over Serbia and 1-1 draw against Denmark as their attacking unit is yet to click and they look so disjointed in midfield. Captain Harry Kane has taken much of the criticism but he did get off the mark against Denmark last time out and it feels like England will be fired up to prove their many doubters wrong as the pre-tournament favorites have a lot of room for improvement.

Slovenia have looked extremely dangerous so far, drawing against Denmark and Serbia and in Jan Oblak in goal and Benjamin Sesko in attack they have too superb talents at either end of the pitch. Slovenia will be happy to sit deep and soak up pressure and hit England on the counter. They need a win to guarantee their spot in the last 16 but a draw could be enough as they may finish as one of the four best third-place teams or even in second if Denmark and Serbia draw and then it would come down to goals scored and further tiebreakers.

How to watch Slovenia vs England, stream link and start time

Kick off: Tuesday (June 25), 3 pm ET

Stadium: Cologne Stadium

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Slovenia team news, focus

As we mentioned, Oblak is the captain and leader but he will have been disappointed with the way Slovenia let in a last-gasp equalizer against Serbia last time out as he didn’t come off his line in stoppage time to try and claim the cross which Luka Jovic scored from. Sesko has shown flashes of his brilliance and the Slovenian full backs Zan Karnicnik and Erik Janza have both scored (accounting for Slovenia’s two goals so far) and look very dangerous on the counter.

England team news, focus

All 26 of England’s players trained ahead of this game, including left back Luke Shaw. The Manchester United defender hasn’t played since February but it appears he is close to full fitness and although he may not start on Tuesday, he could play some part. That will give England a more balanced look and that is desperately needed. In midfield the main issue has been the Trent Alexander-Arnold experiment not quite working out so Conor Gallagher is expected to start alongside Declan Rice, while there is plenty of debate around whether the likes of Ollie Watkins, Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo should also come into the team as some of the big names on England’s team (Kane, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham) have struggled so far.

Slovenia vs England prediction

England’s players feel like the Hulk at the moment. You don’t want to make them angry. You won’t like them when they’re angry. Their first two performances at this tournament made most of their fans angry, but surely their talent has to take over and things will slot into place. Right? Defensively England have been solid enough but Slovenia will be dangerous on the break. Slovenia 1-3 England.