Surprise stars of the Club World Cup: Montiel, Conceicao among those raising profiles in the USA

The Club World Cup features many huge names atop its statistical leaderboard, and that doesn’t come as surprise to anyone.

Harry Kane, Achraf Hakimi, Erling Haaland, Angel Di Maria, and Moises Caicedo have been among the best performers so far in the United States, and there’s sure to be more even as relative surprise packages Fluminense, Al-Hilal, and Palmeiras compete in the quarterfinal and beyond.

And at least one of that trio will reach the semifinal stage, as Al-Hilal tangle with Fluminense on Friday.

Here are a number of players who have shone when shown in the shop window that is the Club World Cup.

Francisco ‘Chico’ Conceicao, Juventus

The 22-year-old was a hit on loan from Porto, and Juve reportedly wants to keep him and may have a purchase option in place.

He’s not a new name in that he has 11 caps for Portugal, but Conceicao has elevated his name this tournament.

Conceicao scored twice against Al-Ain in a 5-0 win before a terrific display against Wydad, winning 8-of-9 duels while drawing four fouls and creating one chance. He was unused against Man City but started against Real Madrid in their quarterfinal.

Elias Montiel, Pachuca

Still 20 until October, Montiel has been linked with Ajax amongst others and seems likely to send some very decent money to his Liga MX side.

His fantastic goal against Real Madrid isn’t the reason to monitor Montiel, who is an excellent passer and ball progressor in addition to his status as a willing and effective tackler.

Yet to debut for Mexico’s senior national team, Montiel still counts 67 senior club appearances under his belt. The next step seems to be calling for him.

Lucas Ribeiro, Mamelodi Sundowns

The 26-year-old left Brazil as a teenager and may be heading back there according to reports.

Ribeiro played in France and Belgium before moving to South Africa, where he’s been a superstar for the Sundowns.

He had an assist in the win over Ulsan HD and scored against Dortmund, playing well against Fluminense despite his side bowing out via a nil-nil draw.

A right-sided attacker, might Europe have noticed him as well?

Goncalo Plata, Flamengo

The 24-year-old winger has piled up 43 caps for Ecuador, scoring eight times, but his two assists against Chelsea caught the eyes of many.

Plata had been with Sporting Lisbon, Real Valladolid, and Al Sadd before going to Flamengo.

He wasn’t terrific against Bayern, but the Chelsea performance may re-raise eyebrows of former suitors.

Daniel Svensson, Borussia Dortmund

BVB got another one.

The 23-year-old Swedish left back was well-known at Nordsjaelland, and made 16 appearances on loan to Dortmund last season.

That was enough for the Black Yellow, who purchased him and have deployed him for all 270 of their group stage minutes.

He scored against Ulsan Hyundai and racked up the creation of four big created chances in the group stage, tied with Ruben Neves and trailing only Michael Olise.