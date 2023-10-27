10 key questions for Week 10 of the Premier League’s 2023-24 season

There’s no quarter pole for a 38-game season, as Premier League teams technically reach the milestone at halftime of their Week 10 campaign, but it’s fair to say that there’s not a club among the 20 that doesn’t know what it’s has to figure out to reach its season goals.

Whether they can achieve those objectives is a very different story.

Week 10 can help us answer some very interesting long-term questions. Whether it’s about the depth of European travelers, the strength of the defending champions, or the ability of certain teams to find luck.

And, as much as anything, either Burnley or Bournemouth will answer questions about whether either of their respected seasons can have any meaningful relief for at least a short period of time?

How long can Tottenham’s vibes be letdown-proof?

Crystal Palace vs Spurs

Ange Postecoglou’s start to life at Tottenham remains in perhaps the longest Premier League honeymoon in recent memory. All Tottenham’s done is collect points, and Spurs look better every week without the notion of a letdown.

And the performances are uniformly strong, finishing aside. Take out draws with Brentford and Arsenal, and Spurs are winning the xG fight. Now take out Week 2 and Tottenham hasn’t been kept within .7 xG in any of their wins.

For now, Tottenham has been letdown-proof. Postecoglou has them showing up and showing out in every single match. There’s nothing apart from Selhurst Park suggesting that should continue Friday, when Spurs can go five points clear of the field heading into the weekend.

Of course a team can lose while playing well, but that’s not what we’re asking here. Is this the day Spurs underperform? And whenever that happens, how will the team react?

Is Manchester City down, or just different?

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Man City’s on pace for 80 goals and a plus-50 goal differential, respective figures which are joint-lowest and lowest of the Pep Guardiola era.

Both of those would be tremendous figures. City’s right there near the top of the Premier League and is still the overwhelming oddsmakers’ favorite to win another title.

So while things are fine, something’s not quite right at City right now. Pep’s men have put up less than a single xG — albeit just — in three-straight games and sit fifth in the PL this season for that metric. They’re also the best defensive team in the league by some distance.

So is this a down City, a different dominant City, or both?

Can Manchester United turn plucky into power?

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Say what you will about Manchester United, and you’re probably justified to say just about anything, but they are winning games. No, they have not performed clearly superior to any of their last half-dozen opponents aside from a cup win over Palace’s B team, but they are winning games.

Now the bad news: Those six games weren’t against monsters, and they weren’t particularly strong apart from the 5W-2L record.

The xG totals?

-0.12 in 1-0 win at Burnley (Premier League)

+0.82 in 3-0 win vs Crystal Palace (League Cup)

+0.40 in 1-0 loss vs Crystal Palace (PL)

-0.29 in 3-2 loss vs Galatasaray (Champions League)

+0.48 in 2-1 win vs Brentford (PL)

-0.32 in 2-1 win at Sheffield United (PL)

-0.53 in 1-0 win vs Copenhagen (UCL)

Those figures might make sense for your average club. And Manchester United is, right now, looking like a very average club with a heaping helping of heart in the clutch. Part of that’s good. And part of is... not. Especially if you believe your DNA is better than most. What better time to show that than in a derby?

Whose project gets a massive lifeline: Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth or Vincent Kompany’s Burnley?

Huge, huge game.

How badly can Arsenal unleash on lowly Blades?

On paper, there’s no chance for the Blades to win at the Emirates. Games aren’t played on paper, but yeesh.

Can Newcastle keep its legs over 90 minutes against relentless, rested Wolves?

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves are really impressive, and Newcastle’s depth continues to be tested by the Champions League — and injuries. At the Molineux? Who knows!?

Will weary Liverpool lose after Toulouse?

Forest has been plucky and Liverpool busy. This could be a place for a let down, even at Anfield, but the Reds were able to rest key pieces on Thursday.

Has Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea found groove ahead of West London derby?

Both Chelsea and Brentford have put better advanced numbers on the board than records on the table, but the Blues have higher expectations and look set to deliver. At least until they don’t.

Will Roberto De Zerbi snap Brighton out of mini-funk?

Brighton has struggled to get wins from a murderous run of fixtures that’s included Chelsea, Villa, Marseille, Liverpool, and Man City. A visit from Ajax was a win, and Fulham is another chance to snap into three points.

Can Luton or Everton take advantage of Bournemouth vs Burnley and their hosts’ Thursday scraps?

Whether Bournemouth win, Burnley win, or the bottom-three sides draw, there’s are huge chances for Luton Town and Everton to improve their table chances by collecting three points a piece from weary European competitors?

