Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after coming back to draw Brighton?
Tottenham Hotspur conceded twice as many goals to Brighton on Saturday as they had in four games to begin the 2025-26 Premier League season, but Thomas Frank’s men fought back for a 2-2 draw and a satisfying point considering the circumstances.
BRIGHTON 2-2 SPURS — Video highlights & recap
Below is the latest Thomas Frank reaction, speaking after Spurs’ comeback down on the south coast.
Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after coming back to draw Brighton?
“I thought we looked extremely strong. I’m very happy with the overall performance. I think, actually, it was potentially our best performance of the season — the full picture. We dominated, in my opinion, more or less throughout the game. We created enough chances, but we probably lacked to create a three or four big chances. For me, if there should have been a winner it should have clearly been us.
“What I loved from the players was the mentality. This group of players were here last year, from 2-0 up to losing 3-2, now we are 2-0 down and we get 2-2, and I thought we were closer to getting the three points. The mentality was fantastic. The physicality from the players while playing midweek [in UEFA Champions League] and then go again, just shows that they are fit and they’re strong. When you’re 2-0 down away from home against a good team, it’s a fine point.”
…
On the last week: “We have two wins and a draw on the back end of a Champions League game, away from home against a good opponent from 2-0 down. It’s a good 8 out of 10.”