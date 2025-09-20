 Skip navigation
Top News

Anna Hall
Anna Hall wins heptathlon world title, creates club with Jackie Joyner-Kersee
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 MLB Playoffs: Who has clinched, full postseason schedule, how to watch, format, bracket, rules
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after coming back to draw Brighton?

  
Published September 20, 2025 12:23 PM

Tottenham Hotspur conceded twice as many goals to Brighton on Saturday as they had in four games to begin the 2025-26 Premier League season, but Thomas Frank’s men fought back for a 2-2 draw and a satisfying point considering the circumstances.

BRIGHTON 2-2 SPURS Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Thomas Frank reaction, speaking after Spurs’ comeback down on the south coast.

Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after coming back to draw Brighton?

“I thought we looked extremely strong. I’m very happy with the overall performance. I think, actually, it was potentially our best performance of the season — the full picture. We dominated, in my opinion, more or less throughout the game. We created enough chances, but we probably lacked to create a three or four big chances. For me, if there should have been a winner it should have clearly been us.

“What I loved from the players was the mentality. This group of players were here last year, from 2-0 up to losing 3-2, now we are 2-0 down and we get 2-2, and I thought we were closer to getting the three points. The mentality was fantastic. The physicality from the players while playing midweek [in UEFA Champions League] and then go again, just shows that they are fit and they’re strong. When you’re 2-0 down away from home against a good team, it’s a fine point.”

On the last week: “We have two wins and a draw on the back end of a Champions League game, away from home against a good opponent from 2-0 down. It’s a good 8 out of 10.”