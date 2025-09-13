Thomas Frank reaction: What did Spurs boss say after derby demolition of West Ham?
Published September 13, 2025 02:15 PM
Tottenham Hotspur bounced back in a big way on Saturday, as Thomas Frank’s side hammered West Ham at the London Stadium to rebound from their feeble defeat to Bournemouth prior to the international break.
WEST HAM 3-0 SPURS — Video highlights & recap
Below is the latest Thomas Frank reaction, speaking after Spurs’ derby domination in east London.
What did Thomas Frank say after Spurs hammered West Ham?
We’ll have Frank’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.