There’s no other way to say it: Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur is an utter shambles after losing to relegation-threatened West Ham at home on Saturday.

SPURS 1-2 WEST HAM — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Thomas Frank reaction, speaking after Spurs hit a new low in a season chock-full of them.

Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after disgraceful defeat to West Ham?

On pushing for a winner, then conceding it: “It seems like we’ve seen that before — against Bournemouth where we do very well second half, get the equalizer and pushing for the winner, on top of the game, having chances, not getting over the line, and then switching off in the last moment of the game.”

…

“I think we started well the first 15 minutes, then we go 1-0 down. After that, I felt we rushed it too much, we gave the ball way too much the [rest] of the first half. I think halftime helped, the boys pushed and did everything right, equalized and created chances. Of course, super disappointing that we lose in the last minute of the game. … If we can’t win, we need to get the draw.”

On what he said at halftime: “We talked about a little tweak in the build-ups. … Also, [being] a little more calm, a few more passes, don’t rush it. If you can’t win it high, get under, wait for the moment and then go again. I think they did everything right.”

On Spurs’ struggle defending set pieces and aerial balls, leading to the winner: “It’s probably our worst game defending set pieces. We’ve been exceptional the whole year. I also think we didn’t have the same height and physicality compared to West Ham — a little bit because of personnel and what’s available. Of course, we need to do better, we need to compete.”

On the boos at full-time: “That’s not a nice feeling to go out with, but I understand frustration. I completely understand frustration. We are losing to a big London rival, there’s nothing worse, and to do it in the last minute. We couldn’t win at home, which we have worked very, very hard to try to do that. I hope they can see they effort from the boys, they are working very hard. They did everything right in the second half. Right now we are in that spell where everything — we put one foot right and it should have been left, and the other.”

Spurs captain Cristian Romero, on another home defeat

“I this moment, we need to stay together and work hard tomorrow on the training ground. Honestly, [it’s] a disastrous moment for us. Thank you, fans, for always staying with us.”

…

On the first-half versus second-half performances: “We play sometimes good, sometimes bad. This moment is like this — [allow] two or three shots, concede two goals. It’s very easy for the [opponent], but nothing changes — we stay together, silence in this moment, work harder and go again.”