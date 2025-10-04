Thomas Frank reaction: What did Tottenham Hotspur manager say after win at Leeds?

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank gave his reaction after their win at Leeds on Saturday and as always the Danish coach was magnanimous in victory as he celebrated with his players in the pouring rain.

Frank is as honest, engaging and thoughtful as Premier League managers come and it’s brilliant to see him get off to such a great start in charge of Spurs.

Here’s the latest Thomas Frank reaction after Spurs won at Leeds to make it 14 points from a possible 21 to start the Premier League season.

Thomas Frank reaction

On the reaction at the end to this win: “I think we needed a win,” Frank told BBC Match of the Day. “The last three games definitely a draw. That feeling to get over the line and get three points I thought was big. But also in the respect for Leeds and Elland Road. They haven’t lost here in more than a year and we are very aware of the task ahead of us. And we overcome that in a very good way. I thought we played overall a very good game. We looked good offensively. Really creating chances and opportunities and could and should have got more out of some of the situations. I know they hit the post and it looks more dangerous but it was from a difficult angle and then their goal is a little bit of a deflection and a bit odd. Then it is right to the end where it is a bit carnage. For a big part of the game I think we defended well and were very good offensively, so a well deserved win here.”

On the character of his side, and the extra creativity of Xavi Simons: “The character was the foundation to go here, get through the spells where everything is not perfect. To keep going, keep the cool head and keep the focus. Then I agree, there were some very good spells with let’s say creativity is the word, that is part of it, but also we find a little more the right positions and I felt Xavi, that was his best game for us.”

On Kudus scoring his first goal: “I am so happy for him scoring that goal because obviously he wanted it. But not only scoring the goal, scoring the winner in a tight away win and a good goal. Really pleased with that. But I also need to mention Mathys Tel. He got his first goal of the season, he’s had some setbacks, but I am so, so happy for him.. Elland Road is a very difficult ground to go to, I have experienced that many, many times. Their fans were very good, and so were our away fans.”