 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United prediction, odds

  
Published February 13, 2025 11:11 AM

Usually we are talking about Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United as a clash between top four hopefuls, but this is all about 13th place.

That’s right. 13th.

WATCH — Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have been ravaged by injuries all season, while Ruben Amorim is still only a few months into his time in charge of United but there’s been no consistency as the Red Devils’ rollercoaster ride continues.

Below we look at the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United odds and give a prediction for how the game will play out on Sunday in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United odds

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Kickoff: 11:30am ET, Sunday (February 16)
Odds: (+140) Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United (+170) | Draw (+270)
TV Channel/Stream: Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United prediction

These two teams met in the League Cup quarterfinals a few months ago and Spurs won 4-3 in a thriller. It feels like this game will be equally as wild as Tottenham have regained some energy after a week off and their forwards will be sharper. But given their defensive injuries, Spurs will leave things open on the counter at the other end and we all know Diallo, Garnacho and Fernandes love to hit teams on the break. Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Manchester United.