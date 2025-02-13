Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United prediction, odds

Usually we are talking about Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United as a clash between top four hopefuls, but this is all about 13th place.

That’s right. 13th.

WATCH — Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have been ravaged by injuries all season, while Ruben Amorim is still only a few months into his time in charge of United but there’s been no consistency as the Red Devils’ rollercoaster ride continues.

Below we look at the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United odds and give a prediction for how the game will play out on Sunday in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United odds

Kickoff: 11:30am ET, Sunday (February 16)

Odds: (+140) Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United (+170) | Draw (+270)

TV Channel/Stream: Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United prediction

These two teams met in the League Cup quarterfinals a few months ago and Spurs won 4-3 in a thriller. It feels like this game will be equally as wild as Tottenham have regained some energy after a week off and their forwards will be sharper. But given their defensive injuries, Spurs will leave things open on the counter at the other end and we all know Diallo, Garnacho and Fernandes love to hit teams on the break. Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Manchester United.