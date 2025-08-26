Transfer Deadline Day Summer 2025: Time, date, predictions, how to watch live, full details

The clock is ticking as the summer transfer window only has a few days left for Premier League clubs to do business.

Who will make some big moves late on? Which teams have cash burning a hole in their pockets? Can we expect some mega-deals for superstars in the final days and hours of the window?

Below are all of the key details you need for transfer deadline day.

When does the summer transfer window shut?

The summer transfer window for 2025 will close at 2pm ET on Monday, September 1, 2025. Contrary to popular belief, it does not “slam shut” it just closes without a sound.

Predictions for transfer deadline day

There are a few players and teams to keep a very close eye on in the final days of the window. Chelsea will always be busy and if they can move on plenty of fringe players, they will look to sign Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons. Manchester United are looking to move on Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and perhaps Andre Onana too, while they also aim to bring in a central midfielder. Arsenal could bring in Piero Hincapie for extra defensive cover and quality, while Manchester City are eyeing a deal for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to be busy late in the window, and so too are Crystal Palace, Fulham and Aston Villa. Marc Guehi is someone who could be heading to Liverpool, and of course there is the Alexander Isak saga. The domino effect that deal will have, if Isak does leave Newcastle in the final days of the window, will be intense. If Isak is sold, Newcastle will scramble to sign a couple of strikers with the $150 million they receive.

Can you watch the deals happen on transfer deadline day live?

There is a live stream of Sky Sports News, which you can watch here, so you can keep up to date with all of the deals happening in the final hours of the window.