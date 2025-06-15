 Skip navigation
Transfer news: Gyokeres to Arsenal, Ekitike to Manchester United

  
Published June 15, 2025 08:26 AM

The latest transfer news continues to swirl as Premier League big boys are eyeing up some huge moves early in the summer.

Let’s focus on the latest transfer news making the headlines.

Viktor Gyokeres heading to Arsenal?

The Swedish striker, 27, has been linked with every big club in Europe over the last few years and it seems certain he will leave Sporting Lisbon this summer. But according to Fabrizio Romano, he will not be heading to Manchester United to link up with his former manager Ruben Amorim. Per the report, Gyokeres is keen on a move to Arsenal and that is his priority. That news will delight Gunners fans as Gyokeres would be a totally different profile of striker and his arrival would give them the clinical finisher they’ve been craving. It would also free up Kai Havertz to play as a No. 10 or on the left and that makes the Gunners much stronger in attack. Gyokeres has scored 97 goals in 102 games in all competitions for Sporting over the last two seasons and his large frame is ideal for hold up play, plus his ability to run free on the counter will suit Arsenal’s style perfectly. There are other reports suggesting that Arsenal are becoming frustrated with Sporting but if Gyokeres wants this move, the Gunners have to get it done. Soon.

Manchester United in the hunt for Hugo Ekitike

Eintracht Frankfurt’s young French striker Hugo Ekitike is being chased by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United as the 22-year-old is projected to become one of the best all-round forwards in the world. According to FootMercato, discussions are ongoing between Man United and Ekitike over a deal and it’s progressing in the right direction. He is valued at over $108 million by Frankfurt after a breakout campaign which saw him score 22 times in all competitions last season. United have already signed Matheus Cunha to boost their attacking options next season and another striker is essential if they’re going to become candidates to qualify for the Champions League in Ruben Amorim’s first full season in charge. With Gyokeres not wanting a move to United, it appears the Red Devils are now going all-in on Ekitike. He fits the profile of player they have been signing in recent windows and is in the sweet spot of having plenty of potential and room for improvement, but also proving himself as a regular goalscorer in one of Europe’s top leagues. United need the latter desperately.