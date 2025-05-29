 Skip navigation
Transfer news: Liam Delap to Chelsea

  
Published May 29, 2025 10:43 AM

Chelsea appear to have won the race to sign Liam Delap.

According to multiple reports, including from the Guardian, Delap has chosen to sign for Chelsea and the move will now go through.

It has been widely reported that Delap has a $40 million release clause in his contract and the likes of Manchester United, Everton and Nottingham Forest have all been pushing to sign him.

Delap has been a revelation in his first season in the Premier League, scoring 12 times for relegated Ipswich Town.

Good move for Delap and Chelsea?

This is a perfect fit for club and player.

Delap will be the regular starter over Nicolas Jackson and will get to feast on plenty of chances from Palmer, Madueke and Co. He is a natural finisher and also loves to run in-behind and can hold the ball up.

Chelsea also get another young talent who will develop alongside other like-minded players and is hungry to prove himself in the Premier League and Champions League.

Delap has made a very good decision to choose Chelsea and this seems like a very sensible deal for everyone.