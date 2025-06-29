Transfer news, rumors: Guehi to Liverpool, Joao Pedro to Chelsea

Certain Premier League clubs have gone big already with their summer spending and there is no sign of their activity slowing down.

Below we look at a few of the latest pieces of transfer news from around the Premier League.

If the price is right Guehi to Liverpool makes perfect sense

A report from the Daily Mirror states that Marc Guehi is closing in on a move to Liverpool. The Crystal Palace captain has just one year left on his contract and the England international was chased by Newcastle United last summer. It looks like Guehi, 24, will be available for a pretty decent transfer fee this summer as Tottenham Hotspur and now Liverpool want to sign the talented center back. Guehi would be a perfect upgrade to Liverpool’s center back options. And with Jarell Quansah heading to Bayer Leverkusen and talks stalling with Ibrahima Konate over a new contract, Liverpool need a new long-term center back. Guehi on a cut-price deal would be phenomenal business and with less than a year left on his contract Liverpool should be able to get him for less than $45 million. Palace always drive a hard bargain but they’re in a tough spot with Guehi’s contract running down. After signing Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz already this summer, Liverpool are building an incredibly strong squad and the reigning Premier League champions are not messing around.

Joao Pedro to Chelsea talks “intensifying”

A report from Fabrizio Romano says that Newcastle have had bids rejected for Brighton’s Joao Pedro, believed to be in the region of $70 million, and now Chelsea have “intensified talks” to sign the Brazilian striker. Chelsea have already added Liam Delap to their forward options this summer and have Nicolas Jackson around too. But Jackson could soon be their third-choice center forward if Joao Pedro arrives. The Brighton forward has been extremely consistent in recent seasons and is exactly the kind of mobile, fluid, versatile forward that Enzo Maresca wants at Chelsea. Joao Pedro is ready for the step up to one of the Premier League’s big boys and Chelsea seems like a very good fit, although he will have to battle for playing time. Still just 23 years old, he is the kind of character who will thrive on the challenge of establishing himself at a top club. Cole Palmer may also have some competition for penalty kicks if Joao Pedro does arrive at Stamford Bridge...