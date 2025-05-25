 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Legends Day
Rain leaves Kyle Larson waiting to start Indy 500 for the second consecutive year
AUTO: MAY 24 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
What to watch for in tonight’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
108th Giro d'Italia 2025 - Stage 13
Mexico’s Del Toro completes full week in pink. He’s got one more to go to win Giro

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgravenberchredcard_250525.jpg
Liverpool’s Gravenberch sent off against Palace
nbc_pl_bhagoal4_250525.jpg
Gómez’s first PL goal punctuates Brighton’s finale
nbc_pl_ispvswhu_fourthgoal_250525.jpg
Kudus bends in a beauty for West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Legends Day
Rain leaves Kyle Larson waiting to start Indy 500 for the second consecutive year
AUTO: MAY 24 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
What to watch for in tonight’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
108th Giro d'Italia 2025 - Stage 13
Mexico’s Del Toro completes full week in pink. He’s got one more to go to win Giro

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgravenberchredcard_250525.jpg
Liverpool’s Gravenberch sent off against Palace
nbc_pl_bhagoal4_250525.jpg
Gómez’s first PL goal punctuates Brighton’s finale
nbc_pl_ispvswhu_fourthgoal_250525.jpg
Kudus bends in a beauty for West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Unai Emery reaction — Aston Villa boss responds to massive controversy as Villans out of Champions League

  
Published May 25, 2025 01:12 PM

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left furious with a short whistle from officials that may have denied his club millions of dollars and a place in the UEFA Champions League during a 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Villa were down a man when Emiliano Martinez was sent off for a DOGSO foul on Rasmus Hojlund, but still on pace for a top-five place as Newcastle United trailed Everton before eventually losing 1-0.

There was no question that was a red card offense, but the controversy came in the second half when Morgan Rogers appeared to put the 10-man Villans ahead at Old Trafford.

Man United keeper Altay Bayindir bobbled a collection of the ball just inside the 18, and Rogers poked the ball away from the keeper before slotting it inside the goal.

But the referee blew the whistle before Rogers shot toward goal, and VAR was unable to review the play.

Emery was incensed, even moreso when United went ahead within a couple of minutes of the incident.

Unai Emery reaction — Aston Villa boss responds to massive controversy as Villans out of Champions League

We’ll have all of Unai Emery’s words as soon as he speaks from Old Trafford.