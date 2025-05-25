Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left furious with a short whistle from officials that may have denied his club millions of dollars and a place in the UEFA Champions League during a 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Villa were down a man when Emiliano Martinez was sent off for a DOGSO foul on Rasmus Hojlund, but still on pace for a top-five place as Newcastle United trailed Everton before eventually losing 1-0.

There was no question that was a red card offense, but the controversy came in the second half when Morgan Rogers appeared to put the 10-man Villans ahead at Old Trafford.

Man United keeper Altay Bayindir bobbled a collection of the ball just inside the 18, and Rogers poked the ball away from the keeper before slotting it inside the goal.

But the referee blew the whistle before Rogers shot toward goal, and VAR was unable to review the play.

Emery was incensed, even moreso when United went ahead within a couple of minutes of the incident.

Unai Emery reaction — Aston Villa boss responds to massive controversy as Villans out of Champions League

We’ll have all of Unai Emery’s words as soon as he speaks from Old Trafford.