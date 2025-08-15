USMNT-eligible players in Europe: Latest transfers, current homes of American men’s players abroad

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Dylan Beavers, Landen Roupp and Nolan McLean
2025 Big Ten Football Media Days
Report: Michigan football fined 10s of millions of dollars, Moore suspended 3 games in sign-stealing scandal
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandclassichrd1_250814.jpg
Brooke Henderson back in contention in Portland Classic; Juli Inkster, 65, shoots 69

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_judkinsplayernews_250815.jpg
How Judkins news impacts Browns backfield
nbc_ffhh_draftround3_250815.jpg
Round 3 is prime QB drafting territory in 2025
nbc_roto_stormdream_250815.jpg
‘Something is up’ with the Storm after six losses

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Dylan Beavers, Landen Roupp and Nolan McLean
2025 Big Ten Football Media Days
Report: Michigan football fined 10s of millions of dollars, Moore suspended 3 games in sign-stealing scandal
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandclassichrd1_250814.jpg
Brooke Henderson back in contention in Portland Classic; Juli Inkster, 65, shoots 69

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_judkinsplayernews_250815.jpg
How Judkins news impacts Browns backfield
nbc_ffhh_draftround3_250815.jpg
Round 3 is prime QB drafting territory in 2025
nbc_roto_stormdream_250815.jpg
‘Something is up’ with the Storm after six losses

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

USMNT-eligible players in Europe: Latest transfers, current homes of American men’s players abroad

  
Published August 15, 2025 02:09 PM

European club football is kicking into gear for the 2025-26 season, with USMNT-eligible players all over the continent including several in the Premier League.

Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, and Chris Richards have become fixtures in their PL clubs’ fixtures, and several new faces have joined them abroad this summer.

MORE — All Premier League transfers so far this summer

Gold Cup breakout star Patrick Agyemang has signed with Championship side Derby County, while fellow young striker Damion Downs is in the same division following a transfer to Southampton.

Timothy Weah has swapped Italy for France and a new spot at Marseille, while goalkeeper Matt Turner’s hopped from Nottingham Forest for Lyon. Elsewhere, Malik Tillman is back in Germany after Bayer Leverkusen splashed the cash to relocate him from PSV Eindhoven.

Below you can see all of the current spots of the Americans players abroad in some of Europe’s top leagues.

USMNT-eligible players in Europe

USMNT players in England

Premier League

Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United
Tyler Adams, Bournemouth
Matai Akinmboni, Bournemouth
Luca Koleosho, Burnley
Chris Richards, Crystal Palace
Antonee Robinson, Fulham
Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina, Chelsea

Championship

Patrick Agyemang, Derby County
George Campbell, West Bromwich Albion
Daryl Dike, West Bromwich Albion
Damion Downs, Southampton
Ethan Horvath, Cardiff City
Aidan Morris, Middlesbrough
Josh Sargent, Norwich City
Caleb Wiley, Watford (on loan from Chelsea)
Haji Wright, Coventry City

Everton v AFC Bournemouth - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Tyler Adams, #12 of AFC Bournemouth, is tackled by Iliman Ndiaye, #10 of Everton F.C., during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Everton and Bournemouth at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, on February 8, 2025. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

USMNT players in Germany

Bundesliga

Paxten Aaronson, Eintracht Frankfurt
Noahkai Banks, Augsburg
Cole Campbell, Borussia Dortmund
Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt
Kristoffer Lund, Koln (on loan from Palermo)
Lennard Maloney, Mainz
Kevin Paredes, Wolfsburg
Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund
James Sands, St. Pauli (on loan from NYCFC)
Joe Scally, Borussia Monchengladbach
Malik Tillman, Bayer Leverkusen

2.Bundesliga

John Brooks, Hertha Berlin
Santiago Castaneda, Paderborn
Maximilian Dietz, Greuther Furth
Johan Gomez, Eintracht Braunschweig
Julian Green, Greuther Furth
John Tolkin, Holstein Kiel

USMNT players in Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie, Juventus
Yunus Musah, AC Milan
Christian Pulisic, AC Milan

Serie B

Gianluca Busio, Venezia
Jonathan Klinsmann, Cesena
Andriya Novakovich, Venezia

Christian Pulisic of Ac Milan celebrates after scoring a...

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILANO, ITALY - 2024/09/14: Christian Pulisic of Ac Milan celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Ac Milan and Venezia Fc. Ac Milan wins 4-0 over Venezia Fc. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LightRocket via Getty Images

USMNT players in France

Ligue 1 - France
Matt Turner, Lyon
Folarin Balogun, AS Monaco
Mark McKenzie, Toulouse
Jordan Pefok, Reims
Tanner Tessmann, Lyon
Timothy Weah, Marseille

USMNT players in Spain

La Liga

Johnny Cardoso, Atletico Madrid

Segunda Division

Jonathan Gomez, Albacete (on loan from PAOK Thessaloniki)

USMNT players elsewhere in Europe

Eredivisie - Netherlands

Taylor Booth, Twente
Sergino Dest, PSV Eindhoven
Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven

Scottish Premiership - Scotland

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic
Dante Polvara, Aberdeen
Jonathan Tomkinson, Norwich City
Auston Trusty, Celtic

Danish Superliga - Denmark

Jonathan Amon, Velje Boldklub
Matthew Hoppe, Sønderjyske
Andres Jasson, Aalborg

Austrian Bundesliga - Austria

George Bello, LASK Linz
Quincy Butler, WSC Tirol

Eliteserien - Norway

Michael Lansing, Kristiansund

Belgian Pro League - Belgium

Marlon Fossey, Standard Liege
Julian Placias, Westerlo
Bryan Reynolds, Westerlo
Griffin Yow, Westerlo
Kahven Zahiroleslam, Sint-Truden

Super League Greece

Nicholas Gioacchini, Asteras Tripolis
Erik Palmer-Brown, Panathinaikos

Croatian First League

Rokas Pukstas, Hajduk Split

Swiss Super League

Konrad de la Fuente, Lausanne