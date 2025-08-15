USMNT-eligible players in Europe: Latest transfers, current homes of American men’s players abroad
European club football is kicking into gear for the 2025-26 season, with USMNT-eligible players all over the continent including several in the Premier League.
Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, and Chris Richards have become fixtures in their PL clubs’ fixtures, and several new faces have joined them abroad this summer.
Gold Cup breakout star Patrick Agyemang has signed with Championship side Derby County, while fellow young striker Damion Downs is in the same division following a transfer to Southampton.
Timothy Weah has swapped Italy for France and a new spot at Marseille, while goalkeeper Matt Turner’s hopped from Nottingham Forest for Lyon. Elsewhere, Malik Tillman is back in Germany after Bayer Leverkusen splashed the cash to relocate him from PSV Eindhoven.
Below you can see all of the current spots of the Americans players abroad in some of Europe’s top leagues.
USMNT-eligible players in Europe
USMNT players in England
Premier League
Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United
Tyler Adams, Bournemouth
Matai Akinmboni, Bournemouth
Luca Koleosho, Burnley
Chris Richards, Crystal Palace
Antonee Robinson, Fulham
Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina, Chelsea
Championship
Patrick Agyemang, Derby County
George Campbell, West Bromwich Albion
Daryl Dike, West Bromwich Albion
Damion Downs, Southampton
Ethan Horvath, Cardiff City
Aidan Morris, Middlesbrough
Josh Sargent, Norwich City
Caleb Wiley, Watford (on loan from Chelsea)
Haji Wright, Coventry City
USMNT players in Germany
Bundesliga
Paxten Aaronson, Eintracht Frankfurt
Noahkai Banks, Augsburg
Cole Campbell, Borussia Dortmund
Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt
Kristoffer Lund, Koln (on loan from Palermo)
Lennard Maloney, Mainz
Kevin Paredes, Wolfsburg
Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund
James Sands, St. Pauli (on loan from NYCFC)
Joe Scally, Borussia Monchengladbach
Malik Tillman, Bayer Leverkusen
2.Bundesliga
John Brooks, Hertha Berlin
Santiago Castaneda, Paderborn
Maximilian Dietz, Greuther Furth
Johan Gomez, Eintracht Braunschweig
Julian Green, Greuther Furth
John Tolkin, Holstein Kiel
USMNT players in Italy
Serie A
Weston McKennie, Juventus
Yunus Musah, AC Milan
Christian Pulisic, AC Milan
Serie B
Gianluca Busio, Venezia
Jonathan Klinsmann, Cesena
Andriya Novakovich, Venezia
USMNT players in France
Ligue 1 - France
Matt Turner, Lyon
Folarin Balogun, AS Monaco
Mark McKenzie, Toulouse
Jordan Pefok, Reims
Tanner Tessmann, Lyon
Timothy Weah, Marseille
USMNT players in Spain
La Liga
Johnny Cardoso, Atletico Madrid
Segunda Division
Jonathan Gomez, Albacete (on loan from PAOK Thessaloniki)
USMNT players elsewhere in Europe
Eredivisie - Netherlands
Taylor Booth, Twente
Sergino Dest, PSV Eindhoven
Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven
Scottish Premiership - Scotland
Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic
Dante Polvara, Aberdeen
Jonathan Tomkinson, Norwich City
Auston Trusty, Celtic
Danish Superliga - Denmark
Jonathan Amon, Velje Boldklub
Matthew Hoppe, Sønderjyske
Andres Jasson, Aalborg
Austrian Bundesliga - Austria
George Bello, LASK Linz
Quincy Butler, WSC Tirol
Eliteserien - Norway
Michael Lansing, Kristiansund
Belgian Pro League - Belgium
Marlon Fossey, Standard Liege
Julian Placias, Westerlo
Bryan Reynolds, Westerlo
Griffin Yow, Westerlo
Kahven Zahiroleslam, Sint-Truden
Super League Greece
Nicholas Gioacchini, Asteras Tripolis
Erik Palmer-Brown, Panathinaikos
Croatian First League
Rokas Pukstas, Hajduk Split
Swiss Super League
Konrad de la Fuente, Lausanne