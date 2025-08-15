USMNT-eligible players in Europe: Latest transfers, current homes of American men’s players abroad

European club football is kicking into gear for the 2025-26 season, with USMNT-eligible players all over the continent including several in the Premier League.

Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, and Chris Richards have become fixtures in their PL clubs’ fixtures, and several new faces have joined them abroad this summer.

Gold Cup breakout star Patrick Agyemang has signed with Championship side Derby County, while fellow young striker Damion Downs is in the same division following a transfer to Southampton.

Timothy Weah has swapped Italy for France and a new spot at Marseille, while goalkeeper Matt Turner’s hopped from Nottingham Forest for Lyon. Elsewhere, Malik Tillman is back in Germany after Bayer Leverkusen splashed the cash to relocate him from PSV Eindhoven.

Below you can see all of the current spots of the Americans players abroad in some of Europe’s top leagues.

USMNT-eligible players in Europe

USMNT players in England

Premier League

Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United

Tyler Adams, Bournemouth

Matai Akinmboni, Bournemouth

Luca Koleosho, Burnley

Chris Richards, Crystal Palace

Antonee Robinson, Fulham

Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina, Chelsea

Championship

Patrick Agyemang, Derby County

George Campbell, West Bromwich Albion

Daryl Dike, West Bromwich Albion

Damion Downs, Southampton

Ethan Horvath, Cardiff City

Aidan Morris, Middlesbrough

Josh Sargent, Norwich City

Caleb Wiley, Watford (on loan from Chelsea)

Haji Wright, Coventry City

Tyler Adams, #12 of AFC Bournemouth, is tackled by Iliman Ndiaye, #10 of Everton F.C., during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Everton and Bournemouth at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, on February 8, 2025. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

USMNT players in Germany

Bundesliga

Paxten Aaronson, Eintracht Frankfurt

Noahkai Banks, Augsburg

Cole Campbell, Borussia Dortmund

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt

Kristoffer Lund, Koln (on loan from Palermo)

Lennard Maloney, Mainz

Kevin Paredes, Wolfsburg

Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund

James Sands, St. Pauli (on loan from NYCFC)

Joe Scally, Borussia Monchengladbach

Malik Tillman, Bayer Leverkusen

2.Bundesliga

John Brooks, Hertha Berlin

Santiago Castaneda, Paderborn

Maximilian Dietz, Greuther Furth

Johan Gomez, Eintracht Braunschweig

Julian Green, Greuther Furth

John Tolkin, Holstein Kiel

USMNT players in Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie, Juventus

Yunus Musah, AC Milan

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan

Serie B

Gianluca Busio, Venezia

Jonathan Klinsmann, Cesena

Andriya Novakovich, Venezia

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILANO, ITALY - 2024/09/14: Christian Pulisic of Ac Milan celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Ac Milan and Venezia Fc. Ac Milan wins 4-0 over Venezia Fc. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images) LightRocket via Getty Images

USMNT players in France

Ligue 1 - France

Matt Turner, Lyon

Folarin Balogun, AS Monaco

Mark McKenzie, Toulouse

Jordan Pefok, Reims

Tanner Tessmann, Lyon

Timothy Weah, Marseille

USMNT players in Spain

La Liga

Johnny Cardoso, Atletico Madrid

Segunda Division

Jonathan Gomez, Albacete (on loan from PAOK Thessaloniki)

USMNT players elsewhere in Europe

Eredivisie - Netherlands

Taylor Booth, Twente

Sergino Dest, PSV Eindhoven

Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven

Scottish Premiership - Scotland

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic

Dante Polvara, Aberdeen

Jonathan Tomkinson, Norwich City

Auston Trusty, Celtic

Danish Superliga - Denmark

Jonathan Amon, Velje Boldklub

Matthew Hoppe, Sønderjyske

Andres Jasson, Aalborg

Austrian Bundesliga - Austria

George Bello, LASK Linz

Quincy Butler, WSC Tirol

Eliteserien - Norway

Michael Lansing, Kristiansund

Belgian Pro League - Belgium

Marlon Fossey, Standard Liege

Julian Placias, Westerlo

Bryan Reynolds, Westerlo

Griffin Yow, Westerlo

Kahven Zahiroleslam, Sint-Truden

Super League Greece

Nicholas Gioacchini, Asteras Tripolis

Erik Palmer-Brown, Panathinaikos

Croatian First League

Rokas Pukstas, Hajduk Split

Swiss Super League

Konrad de la Fuente, Lausanne