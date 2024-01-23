 Skip navigation
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti triples in size while staying focused on the small details
Washington Nationals Joey Gallo
Joey Gallo agrees to $5 million, 1-year deal with Nationals, AP source says
Los Angeles Dodgers LHP James Paxton
Report: Left-hander James Paxton agrees to $11 million deal with high-spending Dodgers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
USMNT transfer news: Gio Reyna in talks over Nottingham Forest loan move - Report

  
Published January 23, 2024 02:34 PM

Nottingham Forest and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly in talks about a loan move that would see USMNT playmaker Gio Reyna join the Premier League side until the end of the season.

[ MORE: Upcoming Premier League schedule | Live Premier League table ]

Reyna, who began the season injured and missed the first month at Dortmund, has appeared just 13 times (two starts) in all competitions and clearly does not figure into Edin Terzic’s plans, whether for his persistent injury issues or lack of form.

Nottingham Forest hope to include an option to sign the 21-year-old attacker permanently in the summer. Reyna’s current contract with Dortmund is set to expire in the summer of 2025, meaning he could be had for a discount price.

Is Gio Reyna to Nottingham Forest good for the USMNT?

Yes and no.

On one hand, this proposed move is an opportunity for Reyna to (presumably) start every game he’s fit to play, and that’s something that isn’t going to come at Dortmund. In terms of playing time, it’s a massive upgrade. There’s also the idea that Forest need a spark to further lift their recently resurgent attack (nine goals scored in their last four games, after 17 in 17 to start the season), and Reyna has the versatility to his game that could help them in a number of different areas. In terms of being needed, it’s also an upgrade.

On the other hand, newly appointed boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s previous teams were hardly known for playing an attacking style of football, or fielding more than one or two risk-takers in the team at a given time. Nuno’s best Wolves teams were robust all over the field and operated within a very rigid possessing/attacking system — none of which fit Reyna’s tendencies.

“Big risk, big reward,” as a prolific run in the Premier League could put Reyna right back on the radars of the European elites. It’s crazy to think that a 21-year-old is in need of a career revival, but he’s been around long enough now that the prospect hype has worn off and all anyone cares about is what he has produced lately (zero goals, zero assists this season).