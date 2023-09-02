USMNT players in UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Conference League

The wealth of United States men’s national team players and prospects in Europe naturally includes plenty of players in European competitions, but there’s a real family feel to this year’s rosters.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s moves to AC Milan give the USMNT multiple of players at multiple clubs, as Juventus and PSV Eindhoven all have more than one player on their rosters.

Union Berlin had two, but Jordan Pefok’s loan to Borussia Monchengladbach leaves Brenden Aaronson on his own.

There are well over a dozen USMNT players competing between the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League this season. Read on for the full list.

USMNT players and prospects in the UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah, AC Milan

Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven

Brenden Aaronson, Union Berlin

Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic

Sam Vines, Royal Antwerp

Zack Steffen, Manchester City

USMNT players and prospects in the Europa League

George Bello, LASZ Linz

Erik Palmer-Brown, Panathinaikos

Christian Cappis, Molde

USMNT players and prospects in the Conference League

Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt

Mark McKenzie, Genk

Djordje Mihailovic, AZ Alkmaar

Henry Wingo, Ferencvaros

Dante Polvara, Aberdeen

