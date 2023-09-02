USMNT players in UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Conference League
The wealth of United States men’s national team players and prospects in Europe naturally includes plenty of players in European competitions, but there’s a real family feel to this year’s rosters.
Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s moves to AC Milan give the USMNT multiple of players at multiple clubs, as Juventus and PSV Eindhoven all have more than one player on their rosters.
Union Berlin had two, but Jordan Pefok’s loan to Borussia Monchengladbach leaves Brenden Aaronson on his own.
There are well over a dozen USMNT players competing between the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League this season. Read on for the full list.
USMNT players and prospects in the UEFA Champions League
Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah, AC Milan
Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven
Brenden Aaronson, Union Berlin
Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund
Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic
Sam Vines, Royal Antwerp
Zack Steffen, Manchester City
USMNT players and prospects in the Europa League
George Bello, LASZ Linz
Erik Palmer-Brown, Panathinaikos
Christian Cappis, Molde
USMNT players and prospects in the Conference League
Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt
Mark McKenzie, Genk
Djordje Mihailovic, AZ Alkmaar
Henry Wingo, Ferencvaros
Dante Polvara, Aberdeen