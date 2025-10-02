USMNT roster for October friendlies vs Ecuador, Australia announced

The USMNT roster for October friendlies against Ecuador and Australia has been announced, with Mauricio Pochettino calling up pretty much all of his star players.

But there are still a few key players missing.

After leaving some key players out in September due to their transfer situations, small injuries and to try other options, Pochettino has now recalled the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman for these two games against nations who have qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

However, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Josh Sargent, Johnny Cardoso, Ricardo Pepi, Yunus Musah, Damion Downs and Sergino Dest have all been left off the roster.

Some intriguing call ups include uncapped Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady, Middlesbrough midfielder Aidan Morris, Lyon midfielder Tanner Tessmann, St. Pauli midfielder James Sands, striker Patrick Agyemang who has settled in well at new club Derby County, plus Haji Wright has made his way back into the fold after his fine start to the season with Coventry City.

Below is the full roster for the games against Ecuador in Austin, Texas on October 10, and Australia in Commerce City, Colorado on October 14, as the USMNT players will begin arriving in Austin on October 4.

USMNT roster vs Ecuador, Australia

GOALKEEPERS (4): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 9/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 52/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 12/1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 19/0), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 9/0), Mark McKenzie (FC Toulouse/FRA; 22/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 77/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 33/3), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 50/4), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 35/3)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 53/9), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 14/3), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 60/11), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 9/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 39/0), James Sands (FC St. Pauli/GER; 11/0), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 8/0), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen/GER; 25/3)

FORWARDS (6): Patrick Agyemang (Derby County/ENG; 12/5), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco/FRA; 19/6), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 80/32), Tim Weah (Marseille/FRA; 45/7), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 17/5), Alex Zendejas (Club America/MEX; 13/2)