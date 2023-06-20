USMNT’s Kevin Paredes, 12 Premier League players on Golden Boy list

United States men’s national team prospect Kevin Paredes is the lone American on Tuttosport’s list of the top 100 under-21 players currently playing in Europe, one of whom will be named Europe’s 2023 Golden Boy.

The Wolfsburg starlet began his career with DC United and has since become one of the brightest lights in the future of the USMNT.

The Golden Boy list has often highlighted the best players to come, and there are a bevy of Premier League players on the list as well.

[ MORE: Latest on Lionel Messi’s contract ]

Brighton has four players, Chelsea has three, while Liverpool and Manchester City both boast a pair of players on the list. Manchester United has one.

Relegated Leeds (Wilfried Gnonto) and Southampton (Romeo Lavia) each appear on the list as well.

There are a load of players more likely to win the award, however, with Barcelona’s Gavi, Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, and new Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham among the more notable names.

USMNT history on Golden Boy list

Last year’s list saw Valencia’s Yunus Musah and Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna get honored along with Gladbach’s Joe Scally and Bayern Munich’s Malik Tillman.

The previous year , Reyna and Musah were there with Roma’s Bryan Reynolds. Previous honorees from the U.S. include Sergino Dest, Christian Pulisic, and Timothy Weah.

This year it’s Kevin Paredes. The U.S. U-20 star turned 20 last month after dialing up 24 appearances for Wolfsburg between the Bundesliga and German Cup.

Paredes scored and posted three assists as a wide midfielder, most often deployed on the left side but also on the right.

Premier League players on Golden Boy longlist

Brighton: Facundo Buonanotte, Julio Enciso, Evan Ferguson, and Kacper Kozlowski

Chelsea: Levi Colwill, Lewis Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka

Liverpool: Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott

Man City: Maximo Perrone and Rico Lewis

Manchester United: Alejandro Garnacho

Follow @NicholasMendola