Reported Manchester City target and USYNT phenom Cavan Sullivan, 14, assists on pro debut for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union academy phenom and rumored Manchester City signing Cavan Sullivan had a professional debut to remember on Sunday in an MLS Next Pro match for Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Sullivan, 14, was in the news last week when it was reported he was destined for Manchester City (eventually) according to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert and Mark Critchley.

The report said that Philly had been working to keep Sullivan at home until he was 18 but that a move to Man City would lead to on loan to City Football Group club Lommel SK in Belgium until he was 16. Fabrizio Romano has reported the City move is a done deal. Sullivan could not play for City until he turned 18, and City Football Group also has an MLS side in NYCFC.

Sullivan won the Golden Ball winner with the USYNT at the CONCACAF U-15 Championship, and another report claims that Germany has been scouting the Philadelphia-born playmaker.

The USYNT phenom made his first professional appearance on Sunday when he entered a 1-1 home match, and boy did he made a terrific first impression. Look at this pass to send Sal Olivas toward goal for a pretty classy finish.

Sullivan does not turn 15 until September.

