nbc_wcbb_umichundhl_251115.jpg
Olson scores 20, No. 14 Michigan women overwhelm No. 18 Notre Dame 93-54 in Shamrock Classic
kiyan.jpg
Syracuse goes on the road for first time this season to earn 80-50 win over Drexel
NCAA Football: Iowa at Southern California
No. 17 USC scores final 19 points, keeps CFP hopes alive with 26-21 win over Iowa

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_osutd2_251115.jpg
Sayin hits Rodgers for OSU touchdown vs. UCLA
nbc_nba_cleandmemphis_251115.jpg
Highlights: Cavs mount big comeback vs. Grizzlies
nbc_cfb_osutd1_251115.jpg
Jackson plows in for Ohio State touchdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WATCH: USMNT vs Paraguay friendly ends in fight as Sunderland’s Omar Alderete sent off for punch (video)

  
Published November 15, 2025 07:05 PM

Mauricio Pochettino wanted to see more fight from his United States men’s national team, and Paraguay was happy to engage the USMNT late in a 2-1 American win on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Paraguay’s Omar Alderete, a Sunderland player unable to feature in this match due to a concussion, was shown a red card as part of a wild fracas in stoppage time.

MORE — Recap, video highlights | Player ratings | What we learned

It started when Paraguay’s Gustavo Gomez tried to take a loose ball from the USMNT’s Alex Freeman on a play that was set to be an American throw-in.

Freeman would not relinquish possession of the ball and Gomez put Freeman in a headlock. As the fourth official tried to step in, USMNT sub Sebastian Berhalter raced in to the aid of his teammate while Alderete did the same, throwing Berhalter backward.

It was all limbs from there, and Alderete eventually drove Freeman from the pile and tossed a punch into the player’s back for good measure. Freeman responded with a two-handed shove to a Paraguay member.

WATCH: Sunderland’s Omar Alderete sent off as USMNT vs Paraguay friendly ends in fight