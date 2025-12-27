 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-BYU vs Texas Tech
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV, kickoff times for December 27
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
What NFL games are on today: Week 17 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfgoal1_251227.jpg
Hutchinson slots home Forest’s equalizer v. City
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251227.jpg
Reijnders smashes Manchester City ahead of Forest
raw_nbc_nba_brookhardenkawhi_251226.jpg
HLs: Lopez sinks career-high nine 3-pointers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
West Ham vs Fulham LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published December 27, 2025 08:52 AM

Fulham hope to further firm up their safety plans when they visit slumping-again West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

WATCH West Ham v Fulham

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: London Stadium — East London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

West Ham vs Fulham live updates, score: 10am ET kickoff

West Ham lineup

Areola, Walker-Peters, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Summerville, Paqueta, Bowen

Fulham lineup

Leno, Tere, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin, Jimenez

West Ham vs Fulham preview

The Cottagers have beaten Burnley and Nottingham Forest and now get another relegation candidate in the Irons, as Marco Silva’s men look to again take advantage of a bottom-half rival. Fulham have five wins and three losses since November 1, and the wins have come over the 20th, 6th, 14th, 19th, and 17th place teams (The sixth-place side is newly-promoted Sunderland).

Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham won back-to-back games in early November, but that’s looking like it could be a false dawn as three draws and three losses have followed the home defeats of Newcastle and Burnley.

West Ham will say this six-match Premier League winless run isn’t as bad as it looks, as the losses came against Liverpool, Villa, and Man City while the draws all came with the Irons amongst the goals while away to Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Brighton.

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Aaron Wab-Bissaka (international duty - AFCON), Malick Diouf (international duty - AFCON) | QUESTIONABLE: Niclas Fullkrug (fitness)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Calvin Bassey (international duty - AFCON), Alex Iwobi (international duty - AFCON), Samu Chukwueze (international duty - AFCON), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Wilson (undisclosed)

West Ham vs Fulham prediction

It’s difficult to separate this pair, as West Ham’s winless streak includes some decent performances against good opponents while Fulham’s positive results have included some rub of the green against unspectacular opposition and they are without Samu Chukwuewze, Calvin Bassey, and Alex Iwobi. We see Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen finding something for the hosts, but enough for a win? West Ham 1-1 Fulham.