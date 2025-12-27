West Ham vs Fulham LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Fulham hope to further firm up their safety plans when they visit slumping-again West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

West Ham lineup

Areola, Walker-Peters, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Summerville, Paqueta, Bowen

Fulham lineup

Leno, Tere, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin, Jimenez

West Ham vs Fulham preview

The Cottagers have beaten Burnley and Nottingham Forest and now get another relegation candidate in the Irons, as Marco Silva’s men look to again take advantage of a bottom-half rival. Fulham have five wins and three losses since November 1, and the wins have come over the 20th, 6th, 14th, 19th, and 17th place teams (The sixth-place side is newly-promoted Sunderland).

Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham won back-to-back games in early November, but that’s looking like it could be a false dawn as three draws and three losses have followed the home defeats of Newcastle and Burnley.

West Ham will say this six-match Premier League winless run isn’t as bad as it looks, as the losses came against Liverpool, Villa, and Man City while the draws all came with the Irons amongst the goals while away to Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Brighton.

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Aaron Wab-Bissaka (international duty - AFCON), Malick Diouf (international duty - AFCON) | QUESTIONABLE: Niclas Fullkrug (fitness)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Calvin Bassey (international duty - AFCON), Alex Iwobi (international duty - AFCON), Samu Chukwueze (international duty - AFCON), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Wilson (undisclosed)

West Ham vs Fulham prediction

It’s difficult to separate this pair, as West Ham’s winless streak includes some decent performances against good opponents while Fulham’s positive results have included some rub of the green against unspectacular opposition and they are without Samu Chukwuewze, Calvin Bassey, and Alex Iwobi. We see Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen finding something for the hosts, but enough for a win? West Ham 1-1 Fulham.