West Ham vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

West Ham desperately need a win to arrest their ongoing slide in the Premier League, but Sunday’s opponent, Nottingham Forest, will be full of confidence following a season-saving victory of their own last time out.

Since the Europa League group stage began, West Ham have won just one of seven PL games after starting unbeaten with three wins from their first four games. Furthermore, David Moyes’ men have taken just one point from three games immediately following Europa League action. The Hammers picked up a crucial 1-0 victory over Olympiacos on Thursday and now they need just one point from their final two games to advance to the knockout rounds. Back home in the Premier League, though, West Ham are down to 13th, six points off a likely European place in 7th.

As for Nottingham Forest, last weekend’s 2-0 victory over red-hot Aston Villa came as a bit of a surprise for a side that was winless in their last six PL fixtures. Though they have only won three times now this season, Steve Cooper’s side has also only been beaten four times (by an incredible list of top clubs — Arsenal, Manchester Untied, Manchester City and Liverpool). The draws can often be frustrating for a side in the bottom half of the table, but for Forest they could instead be indicative of something much better to come shortly.

Focus on West Ham, team news

OUT: Kurt Zouma (knee)

Focus on Nottingham Forest, team news

OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring), Divock Origi (hip), Gonzalo Montiel (calf), Chris Wood (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Felipe (knee)