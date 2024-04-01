 Skip navigation
West Ham vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 1, 2024 03:38 PM

Narratives go out the window — or will they? — when late-scoring Tottenham visit late-conceding West Ham for what is certain to be an intense, high-stakes derby at London Stadium on Tuesday.

WATCH WEST HAM vs TOTTENHAM LIVE

Tottenham have developed a bad habit of late, starting terribly slowly and conceding the first goal in five of their last six Premier League fixtures. Fortunately for Ange Postecoglou’s side, they managed to rescue three wins from those five games, as halftime and late-game substitutes — Brennan Johnson, in particular — flip the game on its head to snatch all three points. Johnson scored or assisted a goal in the 77th minute or later in all three games, including his 86th-minute setup for Son Heung-min against Luton Town on Saturday. The gap between Tottenham (56 points - 5th place) and 4th-place Aston Villa is just three points, as the chasers have an all-important game in hand.

West Ham, on the other hand, have been unable to see out late leads in their last two PL outings (1-0 vs Aston Villa after 78 minutes, and 3-1 vs Newcastle after 76 minutes), settling for just one point instead of the six they were in line for. Those five points would have had the Hammers (44 points - 7th place) above Manchester United in the table with an outside chance of catching Spurs for 5th (with a victory on Tuesday).

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15 pm ET, Monday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Premier League on Peacock

West Ham focus, team news

QUESTIONABLE: Nayef Aguerd (undisclosed), Alphonse Areola (adductor)

Tottenham focus, team news

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Fraser Forster (foot)