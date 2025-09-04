Who will be the USMNT goalkeepers at the 2026 World Cup?

Whatever the state of the field players on the United States men’s national team, the program has historically been able to count on their goalkeeping.

The position has long shone brighter than the USMNT’s standing, even when the team is strong (See Tim Howard versus Belgium at the 2014 World Cup).

Just look at the 1998 tournament, when each member of the Yanks’ goalkeeping trio — Brad Friedel, Kasey Keller, and Jurgen Sommer — would conclude their club careers with Premier League experience.

The 2026 World Cup, however, could be the first time in decades that the USMNT have an unproven international goalkeeper between the sticks. And it could also be the first time the entire group of backstops is plying their trade in the United States.

Just look at this group of October call-ups, which boasts a total of seven caps — all of them won by Matt Freese this summer!

Will goalkeeper be a strength, a weakness, or somewhere in between come summertime?

Who could be the USMNT goalkeepers at the 2026 World Cup?

Matt Freese, New York City FC

Only Toronto FC’s Sean Johnson has a higher total of post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed amongst American goalkeepers in MLS. He’s also top-third in MLS when it comes to claiming crosses

Matt Turner, New England Revolution

Last tournament’s starter. Has been solid since heading on loan to New England due to Lyon’s financial problems following his transfer from Nottingham Forest. Pochettino had said Turner’s issue was regular playing time. He has that now through the tournament, as his loan runs through June 30, 2026.

Ethan Horvath, Sheffield Wednesday

Horvath had a rough season on a much rougher team last season at Cardiff City, and now he’s been asked to stand on his head for another troubled team. He’ll face shots. The 30-year-old was on the last World Cup roster.

Zack Steffen, Colorado Rapids

Having an excellent go of it since returning to MLS, stopping 2.7 more shots than xG. There’s plenty of experience in the USMNT shirt under his belt.

Diego Kochen, Barcelona B

He’s dressing for all of the Barca games behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny. Could Pochettino and the federation like the idea of a 19-year-old getting experience on a World Cup roster more than the opposite example just below this?

Sean Johnson, Toronto FC

Major League Soccer’s 2025 leader in goals prevented (10.7) has a total more than double the second-place keeper (Oh, how TFC have fallen). The third goalkeeper on the 2022 team, Johnson is 36 and wouldn’t be rattled by the occasion nor the job description.

Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina, Chelsea

There’s no loan this season for the 21-year-old Slonina after Chelsea sent him to Eupen in 2023-24 and Barnsley last season. He’s unlikely to get minutes behind Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen, and it feels like he’s between a rock and a hard place in this cycle.

Patrick Schulte, Columbus Crew

Once the presumptive next big goalkeeper for Gregg Berhalter, Schulte faces a lot of danger at Columbus and consistently performs above average.

Outside shots

Chris Brady, Chicago Fire

Roman Celentano, FC Cincinnati

Jonathan Klinsmann, Cesena

Brady’s been called up in a recent windows and both Celentano and Klinsmann are with the team this window. Celentano has solid numbers in MLS while Klinsmann was an above-average shotstopper in Serie B last season.

It’s a $100,000 question, to be sure.

Right now you’d expect Turner and Freese to be among the three goalkeepers in the squad.

After that, you’d have to know Pochettino’s goals for the team. If it’s the best possible goalkeeper should Turner and Freese get injured, then maybe it’s Zack Steffen or another MLS head who will be in the thick of their season come June.

If it’s potentially setting up the next generation of keepers, it’s Kochen or Slonina.

If it’s a steady hand who knows the job, it’s Johnson.