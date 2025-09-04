 Skip navigation
Predicting the USMNT lineup vs South Korea: Who will Pochettino select for friendly?

  
Published September 4, 2025 10:01 AM

Mauricio Pochettino has precious few chances to ready his United States men’s national team for next summer’s World Cup and Saturday’s meeting with South Korea in New Jersey sees some big opportunities for the player pool.

The 24-man roster has more than a few surprises, as Pochettino has called upon a number of lesser-known domestic players over more familiar names like Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna, and Haji Wright.

Several others were left off after summer transfers, as Yunus Musah, Malik Tillman, and Johnny Cardoso remain with their clubs while Ricardo Pepi and Antonee Robinson are still rebuilding his fitness and form after a long-term injury and Patrick Agyemang is current out of action.

Got all that? Phew.

So how will Pochettino use his players against South Korea and Japan as two very difficult visitors this week on American soil?

Goalkeeper

This one’s straight-forward, as Matt Freese seems likely to get every chance to improve his standing atop the goalkeeper list following a terrific summer. FC Cincinnati backstop Roman Celentano and Serie B goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena) are also in camp.

Defenders

The simple solution here is to play Tim Ream and Chris Richards at center back, though 18-year-old Augsburg back Noahkai Banks would love a look (and USMNT fans would love to see him).

Sergino Dest is back and we know he can play left back in addition to right back, so it’s not as simple as assuming it’ll be Max Arfsten on the left and Dest on the right. Alex Freeman also drew solid reviews this summer.

Defensive midfielders

Tyler Adams should be nailed-on at the No. 6 spot, but will Pochettino opt for Sebastian Berhalter or Luca de la Torre next to him. Cristian Roldan is a late addition to the roster, while Sean Zawadzki is also an option.

Attacking midfielders

Christian Pulisic will be on one wing and Diego Luna seems likely to get a run on either the other wing or in the middle of the three players underneath the center forward. Probably the former.

Timothy Weah will get the other wing, while Alex Zendejas, Jack McGlynn, and others wait for their turn.

Center forward

There are three center forwards in camp, only one of whom was with Pochettino in recent windows. Oddly enough, Damion Downs is the least likely to start in our opinion. Josh Sargent is in great form for Norwich City but finally-healthy Folarin Balogun was a high-profile recruit aimed at the 2026 World Cup.

How will USMNT lineup versus South Korea?

Matt Freese

Sergino Dest — Chris Richards — Tim Ream — Max Arfsten

Tyler Adams — Luca de la Torre

Timothy Weah — Diego Luna — Christian Pulisic

Folarin Balogun