Pochettino’s USMNT roster to face Asian powers South Korea, Japan

  
Published August 26, 2025 02:17 PM

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino has recalled the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah and Sergiño Dest for his 23-man roster to face Asian powers South Korea (Sept. 6) and Japan (Sept. 9) during the first international break of the new European season.

MORE — USMNT upcoming schedule | All-time USMNT records

Pulisic notoriously opted out of this summer’s Gold Cup as he wanted to recover from the long 2024-25 season (3,122 minutes in 43 games for AC Milan) in order to be fully fresh for the new campaign which runs right up to next summer’s World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada — followed by some back-and-forth comments from player and coach — so there was perhaps a question over whether Pulisic, who was once captain of the USMNT, would be in Pochettino’s next squad. The Yanks were beaten 2-1 by Mexico in the Gold Cup final back in July, the program’s first time losing back-to-back Gold Cups since 2009 and 2011.

Thoughts about Pochettino’s latest squad, with the 2026 World Cup on home soil now less than 10 months away?

USMNT roster for September friendlies vs Japan, South Korea

Goalkeepers (3): Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena)

Defenders (8): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Noahkai Banks(), Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Orlando City), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders (6): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew)

Forwards (5): Damion Downs (Southampton), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) Josh Sargent (Norwich), Tim Weah (Marseille), Alex Zendejas (Club America)