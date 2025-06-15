Mauricio Pochettino hits back at Christian Pulisic: ‘I’m the head coach’

After Christian Pulisic spoke about why he chose not to play for the USMNT in the Gold Cup this summer, head coach Mauricio Pochettino was asked about those comments before the tournament opener against Trinidad and Tobago.

It’s safe to say Pochettino wanted to remind everyone he’s in charge of the USMNT. Not Pulisic.

Asked about Pulisic’s comments to CBS Sports — he revealed he said he could play in the friendly games against Turkiye and Switzerland but not for the Gold Cup, but Pochettino decided not to call him up for the friendlies — this was the response Pochettino gave to reporters on Saturday.

Pochettino: ‘Players need to stick with our plan’

“With Christian, he explained that he wanted to be involved in the two games and, knowing that, I respect and understand him,” Pochettino said. “I understand him, but I don’t need him to understand our decisions. My position is that I am 53, with a lot of experience in football, and I was a player before I was a coach. If you want to understand this, it’s really obvious. It’s easy to understand that I wanted a roster to prepare in those two games because, for me, the Gold Cup is a very important competition. It’s not a problem because you need to listen and communicate.”

“Players don’t need to understand or not understand that,” Pochettino continued. “Players need to listen and stick with our plan. They cannot dictate the plan because, if so, then we’d invert positions, no? It is obvious, and the most important thing is that we explain. We explained why we decided not to include him in the two friendlies. And then if you have some problems, it’s not a problem if you understand or don’t understand.

“I think it’s so clear that we say that we want to start training with the same group for two friendly games. And it’s up to us to assess, to analyze if you need rest or not. We have a group of professionals in performance, doctors, coaches, all in the federation, that can assess it. We assessed Sergino [Dest], we spoke with Sergino, and we decided not to include him in the Gold Cup and not in the two games... When I signed my contract with the federation, I am the head coach. I am not a mannequin.”

What next for Pulisic, Pochettino?

Pochettino also revealed he wanted the USMNT star to play in the Gold Cup this summer. Less than a year out from a home World Cup, this is far from ideal for the USMNT.

Pochettino’s best player is clearly not the flavor of the month and the USMNT head coach went on to challenge the winger to prove how good he is the next time he links up with the national team.

“The communication is good with him, just like with any other,” Pochettino said. “I have the same communication with him as with others. I do not prioritize. You can see he’s the best player and, yes, he’s a good player, but he needs to perform. And I’m not going to treat him differently than, say, Diego [Luna]. If he performs well, then he’s the best and he’ll have a place with the national team. But it’s not that players are here because they want to play, or want this or want that.”

Pulisic has now put some serious pressure on himself and Pochettino is not a coach who focuses on individuals. He is all about the team. The way he has handled this situation with Pulisic proves that to every single one of his players.