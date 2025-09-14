Who will get promoted to the Premier League this season? Championship table, how to watch

The road to the Premier League is long and fraught, a 46-game Championship season long, congested, and testing of the 23 teams in England’s second tier.

There are so many familiar names in the second division, where Southampton, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City dropped last season while Burnley, Sunderland, and Leeds United moved into the Premier League.

With Wrexham and Birmingham City the highly-publicized new boys while West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City, and Stoke City look to refind their best days, it should be a fantastic season.

Are there any USMNT players in the Championship?

Loads! Josh Sargent captains Norwich City and generally leads the Canaries in goals. He was nearly subject to a move to the Bundesliga this summer but stayed at Carrow Road.

World Cup scorer Haji Wright is starring up top for Frank Lampard at Coventry City, while Aidan Morris is with Northeast England high-flyers Middlesbrough.

Gold Cup star Patrick Agyemang earned a move to Derby County, but he’s currently dealing with an injury. West Brom have a pair of Americans in Daryl Dike and George Campbell, while Damion Downs has moved to Southampton.

Caleb Wiley’s left Chelsea for a loan to Watford, while goalkeeper Ethan Horvath will be facing shots at Sheffield Wednesday.

2025-26 Championship table — Standings for England’s second-tier

Middlesbrough — 4-1-0, +6 GD, 13 points Stoke City — 4-0-1, +6 GD, 12 points Bristol City — 3-2-0, +8 GD, 11 points Leicester City — 3-1-1, +3 GD, 10 points West Bromwich Albion — 3-1-1, +2 GD, 10 points Coventry City — 2-3-0, +8 GD, 9 points Swansea City — 2-2-1, +2 GD, 8 points Preston North End — 2-2-1, +1 GD, 8 points Portsmouth — 2-2-1, +1 GD, 8 points Norwich City — 2-1-2, +1 GD, 7 points Birmingham City — 2-1-2, -1 GD, 7 points Queens Park Rangers — 2-1-2, -3 GD, 7 points Millwall — 2-1-2, -3 GD, 7 points Ipswich Town — 1-3-1, +4 GD, 6 points Southampton — 1-3-1, 0 GD, 6 points Blackburn Rovers — 2-0-3, 0 GD, 6 points Watford — 1-2-2, -1 GD, 5 points Charlton Athletic — 1-2-2, -2 GD, 5 points Derby County — 1-2-2, -3 GD, 5 points Hull City — 1-2-2, -4 GD, 5 points Wrexham AFC — 1-1-3, -2 GD, 4 points Oxford United — 0-2-3, -3 GD, 2 points Sheffield Wednesday — 0-1-4, -9 GD, 1 point Sheffield United — 0-0-5, -11 GD, 0 points

How to watch the English Championship 2025-26 season, stream link

The 2025-26 Championship season will stream matches on Paramount Plus.