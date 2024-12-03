Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis takes full-time leadership job at FIFA

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaliq Lockett.png
Wide Receiver Kaliq Lockett Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Aroldis Chapman
Report: Red Sox agree with Aroldis Chapman on one-year, $10.75 million deal
Syndication: Worcester Telegram
How to Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: TV/stream info for Sat Dec 14, full match card, history
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ruuddiscussion_241203.jpg
Is van Nistelrooy the savior Leicester City needs?
nbc_fnia_nfcplayoffpicture_241203.jpg
Who will come out on top of NFC South, West?
nbc_fnia_chihcoptions_241203.jpg
Johnson would take Bears offense to ‘next level’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaliq Lockett.png
Wide Receiver Kaliq Lockett Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Aroldis Chapman
Report: Red Sox agree with Aroldis Chapman on one-year, $10.75 million deal
Syndication: Worcester Telegram
How to Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: TV/stream info for Sat Dec 14, full match card, history
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ruuddiscussion_241203.jpg
Is van Nistelrooy the savior Leicester City needs?
nbc_fnia_nfcplayoffpicture_241203.jpg
Who will come out on top of NFC South, West?
nbc_fnia_chihcoptions_241203.jpg
Johnson would take Bears offense to ‘next level’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis takes full-time leadership job at FIFA

  
Published December 3, 2024 02:59 PM
74th FIFA Congress 2024 - Player and Legends Interviews

BANGKOK, THAILAND - MAY 15: Jill Ellis gives interview on May 15, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Two-time Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis took a full-time job with FIFA as its chief football officer on December 3.

Ellis will continue to work alongside Arsène Wenger, FIFA chief of global football development, in a partnership they started in 2021 when she led the governing body’s technical advisory group for women’s soccer.

Ellis led the United States to back-to-back world titles in 2015 and 2019. She and former Arsenal coach Wenger promoted FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s campaign to double the number of World Cups by playing them every two years instead of four. That project was resisted by European and South American soccer officials and soon dropped.

“The creation of the chief football officer position underscores FIFA’s commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive and accessible global football community, ensuring that football remains a sport for all,” the governing body said.

Ellis has been president of the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League and her departure was announced on December 3.

“Under Jill’s leadership, the Wave set a standard of excellence as an expansion club in the NWSL,” club owner Lauren Leichtman said in a statement.