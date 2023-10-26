West Ham’s European streak ends despite Paqueta worldie; Villa run wild at AZ (video highlights)

Thursday’s early European performances for Premier League sides were decidedly different, as West Ham United and Aston Villa left England for Greece and the Netherlands.

Villa picked up another win in UEFA Conference League play, led again by John McGinn, as Unai Emery’s men are flexing their muscles on the continent.

But David Moyes’ Irons slumped to defeat despite a late thunderbolt from Lucas Paqueta, as West Ham’s slump continued outside the Premier League.

Here’s more from the lunchtime kickoffs.

AZ Alkmaar 1-4 Aston Villa: John McGinn, European star (video)

Aston Villa played a near-perfect away game, putting all their five shots on target and scoring on four of them in building a four-goal lead in the Netherlands.

John McGinn and Leon Bailey each had a goal and an assist in the win, which saw the Villans scored two goals in 10 first-half minutes and then two more three minutes apart early in the second frame.

Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins also scored for Unai Emery’s men before Ibrahim Sadiq ruined Emiliano Martinez’s clean sheet.

Villa’s atop the table on six points and AZ sinks bottom with their three. Zrinjski Mostar and Legia Warsaw entered their 3pm ET match with four points each.

John McGinn with a deft touch at the near post.



Aston Villa in cruise control in the Netherlands. 🚗 pic.twitter.com/nzIq9uiCSM — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 26, 2023

Olympiacos 2-1 West Ham: Lucas Paqueta smashes home in defeat (video)

Good chances were at a premium in Greece, where West Ham didn’t arrive until late in the affair. That’s why their unbeaten run in Europe is over after 17 matches that included the Conference League Final last season.

The Irons won their first two Europa League games but found themselves down 2-0 at the break on goals from Konstantinos Fortounis and Brazilian right back Rodinei.

Out-attempted 15-12 on the day, West Ham committed 12 fouls in a scrappy second half and got a powerful goal from Lucas Paqueta to deliver late drama.

It wasn’t to be, however, and David Moyes’ men are now ahead of Freiburg on tiebreakers. Olympiacos’ four points are good for third, while TSC Backa Topola have a single point in Group A.