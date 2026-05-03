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PL Update: Manchester United brush off Liverpool
Cara Banks, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester United's win against Liverpool, Spurs upsetting Aston Villa, and Bournemouth's delight against Crystal Palace.
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PL Update: Manchester United brush off Liverpool
PL Update: Manchester United brush off Liverpool
Cara Banks, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester United's win against Liverpool, Spurs upsetting Aston Villa, and Bournemouth's delight against Crystal Palace.
Buendia scores late header for Villa against Spurs
Buendia scores late header for Villa against Spurs
It's nothing more than a consolation goal for Aston Villa as Emi Buendia gets his head on the cross to it a one-goal match late in injury time at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Spurs Matchweek 35
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Spurs Matchweek 35
Watch full-match highlights from relegation-threatened Spurs' visit to Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 35.
Richarlison gives Spurs 2-0 lead over Aston Villa
Richarlison gives Spurs 2-0 lead over Aston Villa
Spurs are flying at Villa Park as Richarlison doubles his side's advantage over Unai Emery's side in the first half.
Gallagher blasts Spurs in front of Aston Villa
Gallagher blasts Spurs in front of Aston Villa
Conor Gallagher nets his first goal since signing for Spurs and it's a screamer to give his side a 1-0 lead at Villa Park.
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Liverpool
Takeaways from Man United's win over Liverpool
Cara Banks, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe unpack Manchester United's 3-2 win over Liverpool to clinch Champions League qualification for next season.
Mainoo praises Carrick as interim appointment
Mainoo praises Carrick as interim appointment
Kobbie Mainoo speaks with Sky Sports following Manchester United's thrilling 3-2 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford.
Gakpo fires Liverpool level at 2-2 with Man United
Gakpo fires Liverpool level at 2-2 with Man United
Another poor giveaway from Manchester United opens the door for Cody Gakpo to bring the Reds level just 10 minutes into the second half at Old Trafford.
Mainoo drills Man United 3-2 ahead of Liverpool
Mainoo drills Man United 3-2 ahead of Liverpool
Kobbie Mainoo ignites Old Trafford with a thunderous strike from the top of the box to give the Red Devils a 3-2 lead over Liverpool.