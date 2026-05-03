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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar returns from injury, scores twice as Avalanche outlast Wild 9-6 in wacky Game 1
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Torkelson’s home run, McGonigle’s RBI singles lift Tigers past Rangers, 7-1
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IMSA Laguna Seca results, points: JDC-Miller snaps 5-year victory drought with landmark win

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Banchero keeps it real: ‘Not good enough’

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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar returns from injury, scores twice as Avalanche outlast Wild 9-6 in wacky Game 1
Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers
Torkelson’s home run, McGonigle’s RBI singles lift Tigers past Rangers, 7-1
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Laguna Seca results, points: JDC-Miller snaps 5-year victory drought with landmark win

Top Clips

USATSI_28032968_copy.jpg
How can Timberwolves counter Wemby in semifinals?
GettyImages-2193530745_copy.jpg
Knicks vs 76ers set to bring energy and excitement
USATSI_28874179_copy.jpg
Banchero keeps it real: ‘Not good enough’

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