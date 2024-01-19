Betting the Premier League: Ivan Toney Returns for Matchweek 21

Matchweek 21 concludes this weekend with five matches spread over the course of three days. Ivan Toney’s return for the Bees is the headline, but injuries and the AFCON Cup are wreaking havoc with the lineups of numerous clubs competing this weekend.

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Arsenal (-350) v. Crystal Palace (+950) | Draw: +450

The Gunners will be looking to snap their PL losing streak at three (and just one win in last seven accounting for all competitions) as they welcome the Eagles to the Emirates. Arsenal have gone from Top of the Table on Christmas Day to potentially out of the Top 4 should they fail to take three points Saturday. The primary issue has been converting on opportunities in the offensive end. In looking to handicap this match, no question Mikel Arteta’s squad should control play against a club sitting just five points outside the relegation zone. Arsenal to win to Nil (-110) is fair. Arsenal to win by 2 goals (+210) correlates with the initial play. Arsenal OVER 6.5 Corners (-140) carries a little value for those looking for an extra sweat.

Brentford (-110) v. Nottingham Forest (+275) | Draw: +260

Brentford supporters welcome back Ivan Toney from suspension this weekend. Simply stated, the Bees need him. Losers of their last five Premier League matches, Brentford now sit a perilous three points outside the relegation zone. Forest comes to GTech Community Stadium with a respectable 2-1-2 mark under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Despite the fact both clubs are hampered by injuries and players out of the lineup due to the AFCON 2024, these teams like to score…and concede goals. Forest have seen OVER 2.5 total goals hit in each of their last three while Brentford matches have eclipsed that mark in five of their last six. Lets ride with those streaks and play OVER 2.5 Total Goals (-120). Lets ride the Ivan Toney hype train. Toney to score Anytime Goal (-110).

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Sheffield United (+240) v. West Ham United (+115) | Draw: +240

West Ham have kept clean sheets in their last four PL matches but walk into Bramall Lane smarting from a midweek setback to Bristol City in FA Cup play. Just halfway through the season, Sheffield are already in dire straits sitting at the bottom of the Table and eight points behind 17th place Everton. The Blades simply have issues in both ends having scored but 15 goals while conceding 49 in 20 league contests. Should Sheffield play desperate in front of the home fans and West Ham be forced to play without their top scorer Jarrod Bowen (ankle), the Draw (+240) makes sense. West Ham away from home (5-1-4) have been anything but consistent but they will create opportunities for set pieces. The Hammers OVER 5.5 corners (-105) is not a stretch considering Sheffield concedes over seven per contest.

Bournemouth (+320) v. Liverpool (-140) | Draw: +320

The Reds march into Vitality Stadium a bit shorthanded but knowing a victory over the Cherries puts them five points clear of the field atop the Table. Bournemouth, though, have not lost consecutive league matches since October. In fact, until their recent loss to Tottenham, the Cherries had secured 19 of a possible previous 21 points. As mentioned, Liverpool is missing a few key players with injuries including Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Salah (AFCON) and continued issues with numerous defenders on the left side. Things are clicking for Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth side. Possession time is up but so are the number of long balls sent into the attacking zone. Expect both teams to create opportunities and so OVER 11.5 Total Corners (+150) will be a sweat but is attainable due to the back-end injuries for both sides. Bournemouth may not be ready to challenge for Europe, but at home and considering Liverpool’s circumstances, lets swing big and play Bournemouth ML (+320).

Monday, January 22, 2024

Brighton (-150) vs. Wolverhampton (+360) | Draw: +320

Roberto de Zerbi’s club have not played since defeating Stoke 4-2 in FA Cup action nearly two weeks ago. If they can shake off the rust, they can climb into the Top 6. Meanwhile, Wolves have won three straight PL contests. In addition, they are coming off a 120-minute FA Cup win over Brentford midweek. How much did that win take out of a Wolves side already wrestling with a lack of depth? On the road Wolves have scored 10 2H goals on the road but also conceded 10 2H goals away from Molineux. Brighton have scored in the 1H in one of their last five matches (2G). At American Express Community Stadium, the Seagulls have lost once in ten matches (5-4-1). Expect that record to improve to 6-4-1. Take Brighton ML (-150). Also, look for Wolves to score in the 2H (+100). For a couple extra sweats, consider Brighton to win by at least two (+380) and Brighton OVER 2.5 Goals (+180).

Enjoy the conclusion of Matchweek 21 and enjoy the sweat.