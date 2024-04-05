Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchday 32

This could be a weekly statement, but the Premier League title race is absolutely insane right now.

Liverpool have a two point lead over Arsenal and a three point lead over Manchester City. However, Liverpool still must play at Manchester United and host Arsenal. While Arsenal also have to play at Old Trafford. Manchester City might consider themselves fortunate with the toughest test coming from balancing the Champions League schedule with their title chase.

Regardless of who wins the title, this season has been spectacular. I’m excited to continue to bet my way through the remaining matchdays!

That said, here we are with another Premier League Betting Power Rankings for Matchday 32. Again, these are not your typical power rankings, these are two bets from every match, and then I rank my five favorite bets. Someone told me only degens bet every match.

Phil Foden 3+ Shots and City +0.5 (-139) Fulham Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals (-120) Jackson and Palmer SOT each and Over 1.5 Goals (-122) Liverpool to Win and BTTS (+165) Over 10.5 Corners (-115)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (Saturday at 7:30 AM ET)

Bet 1: Phil Foden 3+ Shots and City +0.5 (-139)

Manchester City need goals to help with goal differential. Since the start of the new year, Foden has hit this number in every match but three (Burnley, Liverpool, and Arsenal). I expect a City win with a ton of shots.

Bet 2: Manchester City –1.5 (-112)

Crystal Palace’s midfield is not strong enough to withstand the storm of Manchester City for 90 minutes. While being down on GD, expect a big push from City.

Wolves vs West Ham (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: West Ham Draw No Bet (+105)

The numbers might suggest Wolves win this. However, West Ham are unbeaten in five of their last six. With their lone loss coming in the match where they blew a three-goal lead against Newcastle.

Tactically, West Ham could cause issues for Wolves. They are strong in the midfield and Wolves are not great at breaking physical teams down. In their last two matches against teams that had more possession, they not only lost, they didn’t score.

Bet 2: Wolves 1H Corner Spread –0.5 (-110)

In the last match between these two West Ham had less than 50% of the possession and I expect it to be the same story when they play at Molineux Stadium. I would project this to be 59/41 possession in favor of Wolves.

Wolves will have more of the ball and take more shots in the first half. While this is just a lean, you’d have to imagine they win the corner handicap.

Everton vs Burnley (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Burnley +0.75 (-105)

We must ask ourselves, what have Everton done all season to warrant being a goal favorite against anyone? Sure they beat Burnley by two at Turf Moor, but that team is not the same as this. They struggle to score. Simple as that. I’d play the draw too.

Bet 2: Both Teams to Score (-128)

I likely won’t place a wager on anything in this match, but here is one that I think could win despite not trusting either team. BTTS has hit in five of the last six Everton matches and the last four for Burnley.

Aston Villa vs Brentford (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Aston Villa ML (-145)

It’s hard to trust Aston Villa without Ollie Watkins fully fit. However, despite finally being somewhat healthy, I don’t trust Brentford away from Gtech Stadium. Even with the injury to Watkins, there has to be something said for the 11-1-3 record a Villa Park.

Bet 2: Aston Villa –1.5 1H Corner Spread (-115)

This might be a bet that is better in a live situation if Brentford get one early. However, Brentford will give up the possession and try to win on the counter. Only winning 20% of the corner handicaps, they will probably lose this one as well.

Fulham vs Newcastle (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals (-120)

In Newcastle road matches this season, BTTS has hit in 11 of the 12, and of those, 10 saw BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals.

For Fulham, they have conceded six goals in two matches. Also, three of their last four matches have seen BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals.

Bet 2: Fulham Team Total Over 1.5 Goals (-110)

Newcastle United have a slew of injuries, especially on the defensive end. They are also conceding 2.29 goals per away match. While I’m already on BTTS and Over 2.5, I think Fulham, led by Rodrigo Muniz, score at least two goals against Newcastle.

Luton Town vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Over 10.5 Corners (-115)

Over 10.5 corners has hit in 80% of Luton’s home matches and 60% of Bournemouth’s matches. With Luton being three points below the drop, they cannot settle for a draw. Bournemouth themselves are looking to set records, they will not settle for a draw as well. Expect an open match with a lot of corners.

Bet 2: BTTS + Dominic Solanke SOT (-125)

Luton Town score when they play at home. They have scored in 15 of the 16 that they have played. BTTS has hit in 13 of the 16 matches played at Kenilworth Road. Bournemouth is seeing BTTS hit in 71% of their matches on the road and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 of the 14 away from home.

Brighton vs Arsenal (Saturday, 12:30 PM ET)

Bet 1: Arsenal and Under 4.5 Goals (+105)

Brighton have seemed to put the breaks on their season. Maybe it’s fatigue, maybe it’s injuries. Whatever it is, they don’t have the same pop from earlier. While Arsenal are close to the title and playing out of their minds. I think they get up, sit on the ball, and win this match.

Bet 2: Arsenal to win by Exactly 1 +270

The spread for this match is -1 in favor of Arsenal. I actually think that line is super sharp. Brighton won’t get embarrassed at home, but also, Arsenal are dominating goal differential, so I couldn’t imagine they care to open it up and risk losing the much-needed points.

Manchester United vs Liverpool (Sunday, 10:30 AM)

Bet 1: Manchester United to Score 1st and Liverpool to Win +750

It’s not crazy to think Liverpool win this but Manchester United score first. Liverpool have been the comeback kings all season. At this price, it’s worth the investment.

Bet 2: Liverpool to Win and BTTS (+165)

This excites me. BTTS has hit in 71% of Liverpool’s matches away from home. However, their attack should do numbers on Manchester United.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea (Sunday, 12:30 PM ET)

Bet 1: Jackson and Palmer SOT each and Over 1.5 Goals (-122)

Nicolas Jackson has had at least one shot on target in five straight EPL matches and Cole Palmer has had one in five of his last six. Sheffield United are allowing 18 shots per match and 17.93 shots on target per 90.

Bet 2: Chelsea 1H ML (-115)

The power of Chelsea should be far too much for Sheffield United. I like them to win the first half.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET)

Bet 1: Tottenham -1.5 1H Corner Handicap (-120)

Tottenham need to push the pace early on Forest if they want to stay in the race for a Champions League berth. Forest have lost every corner handicap away from home except their match against West Ham.

Bet 2: BTTS and Over 2.5 (-120)

Goal, goals, goals. That’s exactly what I like in Tottenham matches. BTTS is hitting in 87% of their home matches with an average of 3.40 goals in the match.