Premier League Betting Power Rankings: Matchday 37

Where has the time gone? With just a blink of an eye, we are closing in on the end of the Premier League season. With just two weeks to go the title race could not be any tighter! Arsenal are in the lead with Manchester City trailing. However, the Citizens have a game in hand and are in control of their own destiny.

As we approach the climax of the Premier League season, the stakes are higher than ever. In this crucial period, my Premier League Betting Power Rankings for Matchday 37 could be your key to making informed and responsible wagers. Let’s take control of our own destiny and make some money!

Premier League Betting Power Rankings:

Bournemouth -0.75 1H Corner Handicap (-115) Brennan Johnson 2+ 1H Shots (+130) Ben Brereton Diaz 1+ Shot on Target (-125) Dominic Solanke Anytime Goalscorer (+129) Nottingham Forest +0.5 (-115)

Fulham vs Manchester City (Saturday, 7:30 AM ET)

Bet 1: Erling Haaland to Score 2 or More Goals (+210)

Erling Haaland is -220 to score a goal against Fulham. Such an outrageous price, however, if Manchester City score, Haaland is likely the one to do the scoring. He’s probably going to win the Golden Boot for a second season. Betting him to score twice is not so far off while he is the focal point of the attack.

Bet 2: Fulham Team Total Under 0.5 +108

Manchester City have only kept clean sheets in five of their 17 road matches. However, Fulham are checked out for the season, and I don’t think they will generate enough big chances to convert a goal.

Everton vs Sheffield United (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Ben Brereton Diaz 1+ Shot on Target (-125)

I heard only degenerates are betting on this match… Well, let’s go ahead and place a unit on Ben Brereton Diaz Shot on Target. Brereton has had a shot on target in five straight matches and playing against an Everton team who will let them have spells of possession with the ball.

Bet 2: Sheffield United Over 3.5 Corners (-130)

I genuinely had no idea what else to bet in this match. If Sheffield United play free and have spells with the ball, they should rack up corners.

West Ham vs Luton Town (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: West Ham to Win and BTTS (+185)

You’d be crazy to think I’d lay -125 on this West Ham team to win any match. However, I do like both teams to score in this match, with it hitting in 67% of West Ham matches and 81% of Luton Town matches. I also think this would be a great home send-off for David Moyes, and his club will get the win for him.

Bet 2: Elijah Adebayo Anytime Goalscorer +210

He was a goal-scorer in the last match and in a high-scoring game this week; there’s no reason he doesn’t find the back of the net in this one. Great price as well.

Bournemouth vs Brentford (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Bournemouth -0.75 1H Corner Handicap (-115)

Bournemouth have won the corner handicap in five straight home matches. With this being their last home match of the season, I expect them to start this match on the front foot.

Bet 2: Dominic Solanke Anytime Goalscorer (+129)

The head-to-head competition for team England between Solanke and Ivan Toney is great. I like Solanke to score at home this match.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Draw (+245)

This match has the feel of a 1-1 finish. I expect Wolves to score early in the second half and Palace to answer late.

Bet 2: Matheus Cunha 3+ Shots (-125)

With long spells of the ball and Pedro Neto questionable, Wolves will turn to the ever aggressive Cunha to lead the lines.

Tottenham vs Burnley (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Pedro Porro 2+ Shots (-125)

It’s not my highest confidence bet, but the Spaniard has been very aggressive and should get ample shooting lanes against a Burnley side that concede a ton of shots.

Bet 2: Brennan Johnson 2+ 1H Shots (+130)

Aggression is the name of the game for Tottenham in their race for Champions League qualification. Johnson is averaging two shots per match, much of which come in the first half.

Newcastle vs Brighton (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Newcastle Moneyline and Over 2.5 Goals (-120)

Newcastle matches at St. James Park are going over 2.5 goals at a 71% clip. They also are crazy at home, winning 67% and four of their last five. Taking them to win and I see a ton of goals in this one.

Bet 2: Newcastle Over 5.5 Corners (-135)

This bet is a runner. Earning 5.78 corners per home match against a team who will likely play fairly compact and conservative.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea (Sunday, 12:30 PM ET)

Bet 1: Nottingham Forest +0.5 (-115)

Nottingham Forest are playing for Premier League survival, and Chelsea have not won a match on the road since February. The draw is likely, but just in case Forest win, I am taking the double chance.

Bet 2: Nottingham Forest Over 4.5 Corners (-120)

Desperation is in for a club who’d like to continue playing in the Premier League next season. I like them to rack up the shots and corners in this one.

Manchester United vs Arsenal (Sunday, 11:30 AM ET)

Bet 1: Arsenal to win and BTTS (+185)

Despite Arsenal’s poor record playing at Old Trafford, I am backing the Gunners to win. They are the better team right now, and United are about to undergo a massive overhaul of the team. However, they still score at home in this match.

Bet 2: Bukayo Saka 2+ 1H shots (-135)

This is a juicy price, but I like Saka to continue playing aggressively in the first half. He’s averaging 1.7 first-half shots per game on the road, but United are allowing the second most shots per contest in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool (Monday, 3:00 PM ET)

Bet 1: Aston Villa +1 (-145)

Aston Villa are shorthanded and dead tired from a congested schedule. Yet, I don’t see Liverpool beating them by two games at home this weekend. They have only done so once this season, and that was a match in which they conceded a lot in the second half.

Bet 2: Over 3.5 Goals (-112)

Goal, goals, goals. Over 3.5 is hitting at 72% in matches played at Villa Park.