The time has come, my friends; the last week of the Premier League season is upon us. Through the ups and the downs, the wins and the losses, I must say, the creation of the Premier League Betting Power Rankings has been one of the best adventures. That said, we have 10 games on Sunday, all at the same time. And as the true degenerates we are, it’s only right we find two bets for every match.

(All matches scheduled for Sunday, 11:00 AM ET)

Premier League Betting Power Rankings Matchday 38

Crystal Palace Moneyline (-115) Newcastle Team Total Over 1.5 Goals (-140) Liverpool -2.5 1H Corner Handicap (-120) Arsenal -2.5 1H Corner Handicap (-120) Buyako Saka Over 1.5 1H Shots (-125) Sheffield United Moneyline +550 Sheffield United +0.5 +220

Manchester City vs West Ham

Bet 1: Erling Haaland 2+ Goals +200

The title race is all but wrapped up, and City control their destiny. A win over West Ham, and they will lift the trophy once again. With a team total of 3.5 and a home match against a terrible team, Erling Haaland should score and score often.

Bet 2: Erling Haaland 3+ Goals +700

Why wouldn’t the Golden Boot winner score three in this match to put a bow on the season?

Liverpool vs Wolves

Bet 1: Liverpool -2.5 1H Corner Handicap (-120)

Expect the send-off for departing long-time manager Jurgen Klopp to be monstrous this weekend. The players will be amped to send their coach off in style. Given the poor form of Wolves, Liverpool dominance should be seen throughout the match.

Bet 2: Liverpool Team Total Over 3.5 (+100)

This is another bet that is pro-Liverpool and pro-massive send-off for Klopp. Goals, and no letting up.

Arsenal vs Everton

Bet 1: Arsenal Team Total Over 1.5 1H Goals (+145)

In an obvious must-win situation, expect the Gunners to take the pitch at The Emirates and start fast. Arsenal are 12-6-0 in the 1st Half last 18 overall. With an expectation they start fast in front of the home fans, look at Arsenal Team Total Over 1.5 1H Goals (+145).

Bet 2: Arensal Team Total Over 2.5 Goals (-145).

The Gunners should continue their scoring well into the second half and cash their full game team total over fairly easily.

Bet 3: Arsenal -2.5 1H Corner Handicap (-120)

I would feel extremely terrible by not adding a third and very sexy bet to this game. Arsenal have been killing the corner handicaps at the Emirates. Taking this because Everton might sit nine behind the ball and pray.

Bet 4: Buyako Saka Over 1.5 1H Shots (-125)

Wait, there’s more! Taking Saka to take two shots in the first half. He’s the leader on the team in shots per first half and they should have 70% possession in the first half.

Brentford vs Newcastle

Bet 1: Newcastle Moneyline (+120)

Community Stadium is the site of a match that simply means more to the visitors who can finish as high as 6th should they win. Considering all their injuries (especially on the back end), that would be quite an achievement for Eddie Howe’s squad. The Magpies on the ML (+120) makes sense as does at least one goal from Alexander Isak (-110).

Bet 2: Newcastle Team Total Over 1.5 Goals (-140)

An additional play to consider is Newcastle to score Over 1.5 goals (-150) as they have scored at least two in four of their last six matches.

Luton Town vs Fulham

Bet 1: Luton Town Moneyline and Both Teams to Score (+330)

This is probably an outrageous bet that won’t hit. However, history is likely on our side for this one. Last season on Championship Sunday 5/10 home teams won their matches, four of which were all lower placed teams. Luton Town are the kings of BTTS, so adding that on for some extra spice.

Bet 2: Over 3.25 Goals (-112)

These teams will score and keep scoring. There should be a celebration at Kenilworth Road.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Bet 1: Crystal Palace Moneyline (-115)

Having already qualified for Champions League play, Aston Villa could well simply care less than the red-hot Eagles (5-1-0 last six), who can finish top half of the table with a win. This was easily my favorite bet that I gave out on my podcast The Final Third. You must imagine Villa rotates. They are tired, banged up, and the party went late into the midweek mornings.

Bet 2: Over 10.5 Corners (-120)

With an expectation of offense, lets play OVER 10.5 corners (-120). The stats for each side support that play.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Bet 1: Burnley to score first +100

Bet 2: Nottingham Forest to win the 2nd Half +150

Turf Moor is the site as Burnley bids adieu to the Premier League for at least next season. The Clarets have rarely been blown out but simply have been unable to mount a consistent attack. They have scored more than once at home, just twice in 2024. Let’s expect/hope for an early push from Burnley as they thank their fans for the season of support. Burnley to score first +100), but Forest will win the second half +150 as Burnley tires.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Bet 1: Sheffield United Moneyline +550

Sheffield United are going down and have been dreadful this season. However, there’s a chance Tottenham will sleepwalk through this match. This price is just too big for what could happen in this match.

Bet 2: Sheffield United +0.5 +220

Diving all the way in on this one. Last season, seven of the 10 lower-placed teams earned at least a point against the higher-placed opponent.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Bet 1: Cole Palmer 1st Goalscorer +300

The Blues may yet qualify for Europe as their late-season surge north up the Table continues. Chelsea have won four straight overall and five in a row at Stamford Bridge. A team that struggled to find the back of the net earlier this season, Cole Palmer and co. have enjoyed consistent success the past month or so. Let’s sprinkle a little on Palmer to score first (+300)

Bet 2: Chelsea Team Total Over 2.5 Goals (-115)

That said, the Blues have a chance to run the Cherries out of the building! With nothing to play for and the home form Chelsea are in, there’s value in backing the Blues to score over 2.5 goals (-115).

Brighton vs Manchester United

Bet 1: Simon Adingra 2+ 1H Shots +170

Roberto De Zerbi changes his lineups frequently, but this bet should be lineup proof. Simon Adingra playing on the wing has been dynamite. He’s cashed this line in back-to-back matches and United allow a ton of shots on the road per match. In fact, they allow the second most in the Premier League.

Bet 2: Brighton Moneyline +110

Manchester United’s focus is solely on their FA Cup final. Brighton don’t lose at home and don’t losing this match, either.