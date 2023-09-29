Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchday 7

After another solid week, the Premier League Betting Power Rankings are back. Remember, these are not your average power rankings.

These rank the best teams to bet on. So, if you’re looking for power rankings that rank the best teams, check out Joe Prince-Wright’s right here.

1. Brighton – Brighton are the league leaders in xG and goals scored per contest. BTTS + 2.5 has hit in every match as well. I am betting Brighton Double Chance & OVER 2.5 Goals (+140) to extract a little value.

2. Liverpool – Liverpool have a problem with conceding the game’s first goal. Against Tottenham in Hotspur Stadium, that’s likely to happen again. When it does, Liverpool will be on the front foot, and their Team Total OVER 5.5 Corners (+115) looks tasty.

3. Newcastle – After their 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United, Newcastle get another newly promoted club. Burnley might get dominated in possession; scoring for them will be tough. 2-0 or 3-0 is not out of the question. It’s Newcastle -1.5 (-116).

4. West Ham United – This match features two clubs who spend the majority of play in the offensive and defensive thirds of the field—the result plenty of corners for and against (13.1 Total Corners/game). OVER 12.5 Total Corners (+260) is worth a sprinkle.

5. Chelsea – Still on the banned list. Now, without Nicholas Jackson, how do they score? Be brave and take UNDER 2.0 Goals (+178).

Movin’ On Up – Chelsea

How on earth does a team from the banned list make it to number five in the power rankings? Because we only care about winning bets, that’s why! Like a turtle, I have short memories over here. The reasons they wound up on the banned list are the same reasons why I’m betting on (or against) them this week.

What do we know about The Blues? They have a bunch of new toys, shoot a ton, and fail to convert half-chances. Now their striker is out for the game due to yellow card accumulation. That makes me love fading their goal output even more this match.

Despite their xG and the number of shots they put up per match, they are only averaging 0.83 goals scored per contest. Fulham have done well keeping their opponents out as well. They concede 1.67 goals per match but have kept clean sheets in 50% of their games.

I guess Chelsea keep a clean sheet themselves; there’s a good chance this match ends nil-nil. So, sign me up for UNDER 2.0 Goals (+178).

6. Aston Villa – Aston Villa have been excellent at home since the arrival of Unai Emery. Scoring goals has not been an issue, scoring 2+ in each game. Brighton have conceded seemingly at will on the road under Roberto De Zerbi. Goals will be had, so why not Aston Villa Team Total OVER 1.5 Goals (-115)?

7. Manchester City – It is difficult to find value on the board for City in a match like this without creating a real sweat. City OVER 2.5 Goals (+110) for the game is realistic. To take it a step further, Haaland to score 2 or more (+250) is a real possibility given how poor Wolves have defended in the second half of matches this season. Less of a sweat is available in the corners market. The two sides average 9.8 corners per match. OVER 9.5 Total Corners (-125) or OVER 10.5 (+135) are each in play.

8. Burnley – Burnley are averaging 0.8 goals scored per contest. They lack the quality to finish their chances. In St. James Park, they are likely to get shut out. There’s value on UNDER 0.5 Burnley Goals (+113).

9. Manchester United – Palace has yet to score in the 1st half this season, resulting in a record of 0-5-1 at the break. Doubtful the Eagles risk much on the road until forced to do so in the 2nd half. While Manchester United have not been stellar defensively to open games this season, the offense has been solid. United to win the first half (+105) is worth a look.

10. Bournemouth – This match has the feel of one that might be end-to-end. The problem for Bournemouth is how suffocating Arsenal are away from home. They slow the pace of the match and attempt to grind out wins. UNDER 3.0 Goals is +105; don’t be shocked if it’s a 1-0 finish.

11. Arsenal – Arsenal have a Champions League fixture and might have their mind elsewhere. I like the under, but I’m unsure if I’m ready to take Arsenal -1. Look for Arsenal to win the corner handicap -2.5 (-118) as they dominate possession and shots in this match.

12. Tottenham – After playing tough in the North London Derby, Tottenham are playing strong. Take Son Heung-min to score at +145.

13. Fulham – Despite having an xGA of over 1.5 goals, Fulham have done a great job keeping teams out. UNDER 2.5 Goals (+105) makes sense for a team struggling to score.

14. Crystal Palace – These two sides have seen a total of 22 second-half goals scored this season (an average of 1.8 goals/2H.) OVER 1.5 total goals scored (-110) in 2H isn’t sexy, but is definitely in play.

15. Wolverhampton – Wolves have scored but one 1H goal this season to City’s 7. City OVER 1.5 Goals 1H (+200) or OVER 1.5 Total Goals 1H (+115) are supported in the data.

16. Brentford – After getting embarrassed by Everton, Brentford need a massive rebound. I’m not sure they get the result they are hoping for. Despite their stellar play, they have only kept on clean sheet on the season. BTTS (-122) has hit in 67% of their matches.

17. Sheffield United – The Blades have surrendered 12 second-half goals this season. 2H Total Goals Scored OVER 1.5 (-125) will cash if form holds. West Ham 2H Total Goals OVER 1.5 (+155) is possible for those interested in more of a sweat.

18. Everton – This match is gross to me. Everton being a favorite of more than a goal is wild. When is the last time they have won by multiple goals in back-to-back games? I’d fade goals in this one. UNDER 2.5 Goals (-122) is an interesting bet.

19. Luton Town – Even up a man, Luton struggled to score a goal. They finally broke through and earned their first point of the season. Betting this match is tough. I’d take Luton +1 (-122).

20. Nottingham Forest – Much like Brentford, bet BTTS (-122).