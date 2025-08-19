British tennis player Kyle Edmund announces retirement after injuries

LONDON — Former British No. 1 tennis player Kyle Edmund announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 30 on Monday.

Edmund won two ATP titles and, in 2018, became only the second British man after Andy Murray to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open.

He was part of the Britain team that won the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years, and also represented his country at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Edmund’s ascent into the world’s top 50 corresponded with a knee injury that required three operations and kept him off the tour for almost two years.

“The last five years have taken a toll with three surgeries and other injuries (and) my body is telling me it’s finally reached the end point,” Edmund said in a statement issued by the Lawn Tennis Association.

“Looking back I can say I tried my absolute best in my career and my hardest to get back to where I was. There are no regrets whatsoever.”

A defeat in the Nottingham Challenger final to Jack Pinnington Jones last month proved to be his last match.