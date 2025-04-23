 Skip navigation
Federico Cina overcomes Coleman Wong in Madrid for his second ATP 1000 victory

  
Published April 23, 2025 11:45 AM

MADRID — Italian teenager Federico Cina picked up his second ATP Masters 1000 victory by defeating Coleman Wong in straight sets at the Madrid Open.

The 18-year-old Cina won 7-6 (5), 6-1 to back up his victory over current No. 70 Francisco Comesaña in Miami, which marked his ATP 1000 debut. He saved both break points he faced against Wong and finished with 19 winners.

“I am very happy about this win,” said the 373rd-ranked Cina, who is playing as a wild card. “Before the match I was a little bit tight but after a few games I started to feel good. It is really special to win a match at this event.”

Cina next will face American Sebastian Korda. He lost his second-round match in Miami to Grigor Dimitrov.

Cina had lost in straight sets to Raphael Collignon of Belgium in his opening match in a challenger event in Monza, Italy.

Nuno Borges of Portugal rallied to defeat home-crowd favorite Pablo Carreno Busta 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Arthur Rinderknech defeated Roman Safiullin 7-6 (4), 6-1, while Christopher O’Connell got past Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-3, 6-4.

In the women’s first round at the clay-court tournament, Americans Katie Volynets, Alycia Parks and Bernarda Pera all advanced in straight sets.

Volynets defeated three-time Madrid Open champion Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-0, while qualifier Pera got past Jana Fett 6-4, 6-3. Parks overcame Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva 6-3, 6-3.

Maria Sakkari defeated Xinyu Wang 6-4, 7-6 (7).