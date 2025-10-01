Jannik Sinner beats American teenager Learner Tien to win China Open title before Shanghai Masters

BEIJING — Jannik Sinner won the China Open by beating American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 in the final to continue his preparations for the Shanghai Masters.

Sinner rebounded from his U.S. Open disappointment by winning his third title of the season – his 21st altogether – with a dominant performances against the 19-year-old Tien, the second-youngest player to reach the tournament’s final.

“We will try to improve and push for more and let’s see what the rest of the season looks like, but I am very happy,” Sinner said.

Sinner next goes to Shanghai, where he’ll be the favorite after Carlos Alcaraz withdrew because of an ankle injury sustained in the first round of the Japan Open, which he won.

Sinner won his 11th straight career match against Alex de Minaur in their China Open semifinal. Sinner’s 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory earned him a ninth straight final at hard-court tournaments. Tien ranked No. 52, played in his first tour final after Daniil Medvedev retired injured when the score was 5-7, 7-5, 4-0.

Navarro ousts Świątek

In the WTA 1000 tournament running concurrently, American Emma Navarro upset top-seeded Iga Świątek with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 win in the fourth round.

Fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula was playing Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine later.

Second-seeded Coco Gauff already has qualified for the quarterfinals, which she is scheduled to play against Eva Lys.