Luis Ortiz
Cleveland Guardians’ pitcher Luis Ortiz pleads not guilty to taking bribes to aid gamblers
nbc_golf_brentleykaitrumpseg_251112.jpg
As first alternate, Amanda Doherty plays waiting game at The Annika
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Lions vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_caitlinclarkproamehl_251112.jpg
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
nbc_sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_strong_251112.jpg
Strong continues to break out for Rutgers
nbc_dls_nbarundown_251112.jpg
Is Morant 'on strike' to get traded from Memphis?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jannik Sinner seals semifinal spot at ATP Finals with win over Alexander Zverev

  
Published November 12, 2025 06:02 PM
Jannik Sinner

Sep 5, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Jannik Sinner (ITA) celebrates after his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) (not pictured) in a men’s singles semifinal on day thirteen of the 2025 US Open tennis championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

TURIN, Italy — Defending champion Jannik Sinner sealed a semifinal spot at the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Alexander Zverev before his home fans on Wednesday.

Sinner extended his winning streak on indoor hard courts to 28 matches — stretching back to his loss to Novak Djokovic in the final of this event two years ago.

It was Sinner’s fifth straight victory over Zverev — a run that includes this year’s Australian Open final and recent meetings in Vienna and Paris.

The second-ranked Sinner still has a chance to finish the year at No. 1. But he needs to win the tournament and hope that Carlos Alcaraz doesn’t win another match.

Sinner leads the Bjorn Borg group with two wins, while Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime have one win each. Ben Shelton trails without a victory.

Alcaraz has also won his opening two matches and leads the Jimmy Connors group.

The top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals.

Sinner hasn’t lost a set in this event since getting beat by Djokovic two years ago. When he was challenged by Zverev, the Italian consistently raised his level.

Sinner saved two break points in the opening game of the match — both with aces. Then he battled back from 0-40 down to hold serve early in the second set. And by the end, Sinner had saved all seven of the break points that he faced.

Sinner also led 12-7 in aces.

“I served very well on the important points,” Sinner said. “There weren’t that many long rallies.”

Zverev won the finals in 2018 and 2021.