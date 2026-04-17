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Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz pull out of the Madrid Open as injuries take toll

  
Published April 17, 2026 12:23 PM
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic hits to Jack Draper during their fourth-round match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun/Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MADRID — The Madrid Open is losing some star power with Carlos Alcaraz joining Novak Djokovic in pulling out of the upcoming clay-court tournament.

Alcaraz, ranked No. 2, withdrew from the Barcelona Open midweek after undergoing a test on his right wrist, and the fourth-ranked Djokovic is nursing a shoulder injury.

Alcaraz said it “hurts” to announce that he’ll miss the Madrid Open for a second straight year.

Alcaraz’s withdrawal in Barcelona came a day after he called for a trainer and had his wrist treated during his opening match, a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Otto Virtanen.

Djokovic hasn’t competed since the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He missed the Miami Open because of a right shoulder injury and also skipped the Monte Carlo Masters.

“Madrid, unfortunately I won’t be able to compete at the Madrid Open this year,” he wrote on his social media accounts. “I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto!”

Djokovic is a three-time champion in Madrid.

The tournament said in a statement: “We hope to see you back here as soon as possible so we can enjoy your tennis as we have done so many times in the Caja Mágica.”

Alcaraz and Djokovic’s next tournaments are the Italian Open and the French Open. Alcaraz won both of those titles last year.