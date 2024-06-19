 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie secures immediate release from Firepower Honda
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jan-Lennard Struff
Struff needs 10 match points to beat Darderi at Halle Open
Lamar Jackson
2024 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_horse_ra_priceofwalesstakes_240619.jpg
Auguste Rodin takes The Prince of Wales’s Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_dukecambridge_240619.jpg
Running Lion wins The Duke of Cambridge Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie secures immediate release from Firepower Honda
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jan-Lennard Struff
Struff needs 10 match points to beat Darderi at Halle Open
Lamar Jackson
2024 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_horse_ra_priceofwalesstakes_240619.jpg
Auguste Rodin takes The Prince of Wales’s Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_dukecambridge_240619.jpg
Running Lion wins The Duke of Cambridge Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Novak Djokovic is confirmed for Paris Games, Serbian Olympic Committee says

  
Published June 19, 2024 11:13 AM
Novak Djokovic

Jun 3, 2024; Paris, France; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his match against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina on day nine of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Susan Mullane/Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON — Novak Djokovic will compete in the upcoming Paris Games, the Serbian Olympic Committee confirmed.

Djokovic had knee surgery after withdrawing from the French Open ahead of the quarterfinals and said he hoped to return to competition “as soon as possible.”

The Serbian committee said in its announcement that Djokovic had confirmed he will play in Paris. It will be his fifth Olympics.

The 37-year-old Djokovic had said surgery on his right knee “went well.”

The tennis events for the Paris Olympics start on July 27 at Roland Garros, the site of the French Open.

It was unclear if Djokovic will be ready to play at Wimbledon, where he has won seven of his 24 Grand Slam titles. That grass-court major begins on July 1.

Djokovic has only won a bronze medal at the Olympics. That came in his first games — Beijing in 2008.