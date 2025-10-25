 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: California at Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech over California 42-34 in double overtime
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Eastern Michigan
Ex-Eastern Michigan basketball players refused to cooperate with NCAA gambling investigation
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Georgia
AP Top 25 poll preview: SEC takes center stage as playoff picture sharpens

NCAA Football: California at Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech over California 42-34 in double overtime
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Eastern Michigan
Ex-Eastern Michigan basketball players refused to cooperate with NCAA gambling investigation
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Georgia
AP Top 25 poll preview: SEC takes center stage as playoff picture sharpens

Rybakina pulls out of Pan Pacific Open citing back pain before semifinal match

  
Published October 25, 2025 01:17 PM
French Open Final among 2025's best sport moments
June 10, 2025 01:23 PM
Chris Russo pays a visit to the Dan Patrick Show, where they reflect on the thrilling Alcaraz-Sinner French Open Final, Aaron Rodgers signing with the Steelers, LeBron James' legacy, and much more.

TOKYO — Elena Rybakina pulled out of the Pan Pacific Open on Saturday, citing a back problem a day after her quarterfinal victory clinched the last remaining spot for the WTA Finals.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion was due to face Linda Noskova in the semifinals at the Tokyo tournament.

“I’m very sorry I can’t play today,” Rybakina said in a statement. ”I have been having problems with my back this week and can’t play 100%.”

Noskova will face Belinda Bencic in Sunday’s final after the Swiss player beat Sofia Kenin 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-2 in the other semifinal match.

Bencic heads into her 10th career final, which comes 10 years after her previous Pan Pacific Open final appearance, a loss in 2015 to Agnieszka Radwanska. Bencic also won the Olympic singles gold medal and doubles silver in Tokyo four years ago.

Rybakina beat Victoria Mboko 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Friday to take the eighth spot for next month’s lucrative WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia.

At the WTA Finals, scheduled Nov. 1-8, Rybakina will join top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, and Jasmine Paolini.

Gauff is the defending champion in Riyadh. The American beat Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in last year’s final and received $4.8 million in prize money.