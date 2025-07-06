 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: John Deere Classic - Final Round
John Deere Classic 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from TPC Deere Run
PGA: John Deere Classic - Final Round
Brian Campbell wins John Deere Classic for 2nd playoff victory this year
Washington Nationals spring training
Manager Dave Martinez and GM Mike Rizzo fired by the Washington Nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4

nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4

IDC Weave Pole Eastern Regional

July 6, 2025 06:08 PM
Watch the incredible canine footwork in the 2025 Weave Pole Eastern Regional at the Incredible Dog Challenge.

nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
06:25
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
01:26
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
nbc_nas_chicagostreet_250706.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
stage_3_preview_raw.jpg
06:55
Tour de France 2025 Stage 3 preview
nbc_dog_fetchitv2_250706.jpg
06:04
IDC Fetch It Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_flyingdiscv2_250706.jpg
09:21
IDC Freestyle Flying Disc Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_divingdogv2_250706.jpg
10:48
IDC Dog Diving Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_largedog_250706.jpg
04:58
IDC Large Dog Agility Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_mediumandsmall_250706.jpg
07:45
IDC Medium and Small Dog Agility Eastern Regional
nbc_tdf_stage2_250706.jpg
28:19
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 2
nbc_tdf_vanderpoelintv_250706.jpg
02:39
Van Der Poel ‘motivated’ for second-ever stage win
nbc_tdf_stage2finish_250706.jpg
06:55
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish
nbc_tdf_sprintenocq_250706.jpg
03:39
Enocq intermediate sprint comes down to wire
nbc_tdf_leadpackfall_250706.jpg
01:38
Stage 2’s slick roads show themselves with crash
nbc_cycling_btpwinnerslosers_250705.jpg
06:58
Winners, losers from Tour de France Stage 1
oly_atw5k_prefontaine_v2.jpg
04:57
Chebet smashes world record in women’s 5000m
nbc_nascar_chicago_250705.jpg
09:28
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Chicago on The CW
oly_atw800_prefontaine_250705.jpg
05:05
Duguma hangs on to win Prefontaine Classic 800m
oly_atwlj_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:00
Davis-Woodhall’s final jump seals Prefontaine win
oly_atm200_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:17
Tebogo sets 200m world lead at Prefontaine Classic
oly_atw100_prefontaine_jeffersonintv.jpg
51
Jefferson-Wooden ‘coming for it all’ in 2025
oly_atw1500_prefontaine_kipyegonintv.jpg
01:38
Kipyegon ‘grateful’ to make history at Prefontaine
oly_atmmile_prefontaine_nuguseintv.jpg
55
Nuguse ‘left it all out there’ in Bowerman Mile
oly_atw100_prefontaine_shacarriintv.jpg
01:08
Richardson: Prefontaine ‘a stepping stone’
oly_atw1500_prefontaine_250705.jpg
08:32
Kipyegon breaks her own world record in 1500m
oly_atm100_prefontaine_thompsonintv.jpg
01:01
Thompson on 100m win: ‘Bit by bit, we’re working’
oly_atw100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:46
Jefferson-Wooden bests Alfred in 100m thriller
oly_atw400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:57
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to 400m flat win
nbc_mx_250recap_250705.jpg
08:46
Shimoda becomes third 250 winner in 2025 at Redbud