Plessinger plans for SMX Playoffs Round 1 return

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Haiden Deegan 03.JPG
Haiden Deegan wins Budds Creek Moto 2 and scores the overall victory
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
Bryson DeChambeau’s, Jon Rahm’s squads move into team final at LIV Golf finale
MX Thunder Valley Hunter Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence wins 2025 Budds Creek Moto 2, Jett Lawrence scores the overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_turnerintv_250823.jpg
Turner wins back-to-back Women’s MX titles
nbc_golf_fleetwood_long_putt_250823.jpg
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood’s lead to two
nbc_pl_plupdate_250823.jpg
PL Update: Spurs upend City; Arsenal rout Leeds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Haiden Deegan 03.JPG
Haiden Deegan wins Budds Creek Moto 2 and scores the overall victory
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
Bryson DeChambeau’s, Jon Rahm’s squads move into team final at LIV Golf finale
MX Thunder Valley Hunter Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence wins 2025 Budds Creek Moto 2, Jett Lawrence scores the overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_turnerintv_250823.jpg
Turner wins back-to-back Women’s MX titles
nbc_golf_fleetwood_long_putt_250823.jpg
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood’s lead to two
nbc_pl_plupdate_250823.jpg
PL Update: Spurs upend City; Arsenal rout Leeds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Plessinger plans for SMX Playoffs Round 1 return

August 23, 2025 03:56 PM
Aaron Plessinger checks in at Budds Creek to update his recovery process and plan to return for the first round of the SMX Playoffs while reflecting on the positives of 2025.

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_turnerintv_250823.jpg
01:51
Turner wins back-to-back Women’s MX titles
nbc_golf_fleetwood_long_putt_250823.jpg
53
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood’s lead to two
nbc_pl_plupdate_250823.jpg
09:41
PL Update: Spurs upend City; Arsenal rout Leeds
nbc_golf_keegan_bradley_eagle_250823.jpg
51
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship
nbc_pl_artetasoundreax_250823.jpg
04:24
Arteta: Squad is prepared to handle injuries
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250823.jpg
01:15
Deegan clinches title: ‘When I want to win, I win’
nbc_pl_farkeintv_250823.jpg
02:34
Farke: Arsenal were better side in 5-0 domination
nbc_pl_timberintv_250823_copy.jpg
01:59
Timber reflects on his ‘special day’ for Arsenal
nbc_pl_arslee_postgamereacs_250823.jpg
03:31
Gyokeres’ brace guides Arsenal in rout of Leeds
nbc_pl_arsleehl_250823.jpg
14:33
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leeds United Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_arslee_gyokeresgoal2_250823.jpg
03:20
Gyokeres completes brace to give Arsenal 5-0 lead
nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal2_v2_250823.jpg
01:48
Timber adds to career day in demolition of Leeds
nbc_pl_ardslee_gyokeresgoal_250823.jpg
01:57
Gyokeres dazzles, drills Arsenal 3-0 ahead
nbc_pl_arslee_sakagoal_250823.jpg
01:31
Saka ignites the Emirates against Leeds
nbc_golf_johhnson_wagner_intrv_250823.jpg
04:45
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal_250823.jpg
01:09
Timber heads home Rice corner to put Arsenal ahead
nbc_pl_ezereveal_250823.jpg
22
Arsenal unveil Eze as new signing at the Emirates
nbc_pl_bouvwolehl_250823.jpg
13:17
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_bursunhl_250823.jpg
10:12
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Sunderland Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_breavlhl_250823.jpg
09:21
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Aston Villa Matchweek 2
nbc_cyc_jasperintv_250823.jpg
01:43
Philipsen reflects on Stage 1 win after TDF crash
nbc_pl_burgoal2_250823.jpg
01:29
Anthony and Cullen combine to double Claret’s lead
nbc_cyc_lavueltafinish_250823.jpg
06:47
Highlights: Vuelta a España, Stage 1 finish
nbc_pl_woltotiredcard_250823.jpg
02:28
Gomes sent off against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_burgoal1_250823.jpg
01:56
Captain Cullen pushes Burnley ahead v. Sunderland
nbc_nas_jburtondaytona_250823.jpg
01:13
Legacies are on the line at Daytona
nbc_pl_breavl_ouattaragoal_250823.jpg
01:32
Ouattara scores on Brentford debut v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_bougoaltavernier_250823.jpg
01:22
Tavernier’s effort puts Cherries ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_diassoundv2_250823.jpg
02:07
What went wrong for Manchester City against Spurs?
nbc_pl_mctot_postgamereacs_250823.jpg
02:08
Spurs win comfortably against ‘very poor’ Man City