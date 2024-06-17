 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series - Vancouver
U.S. women’s rugby roster named for 2024 Paris Olympics, eyes first medal
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350
Winners, losers from NASCAR weekend at Iowa Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240617.jpg
Lunch Money: Skenes, Mbappé top Monday’s best bets
nbc_pl_shockingmissesofszn_240617.jpg
Most shocking misses of the 2023-24 PL season
nbc_bfa_barkley_240617.jpg
Will Barkley really retire from television?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series - Vancouver
U.S. women’s rugby roster named for 2024 Paris Olympics, eyes first medal
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350
Winners, losers from NASCAR weekend at Iowa Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240617.jpg
Lunch Money: Skenes, Mbappé top Monday’s best bets
nbc_pl_shockingmissesofszn_240617.jpg
Most shocking misses of the 2023-24 PL season
nbc_bfa_barkley_240617.jpg
Will Barkley really retire from television?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Shackell edges Diehl in swim-off to make final

June 17, 2024 09:29 AM
Aaron Shackell rallied past Daniel Diehl during the final 50m of a men's 200m freestyle swim-off in order to advance to the final.