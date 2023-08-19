 Skip navigation
Top News

World Athletics Championships 2023 - Day 1
Ryan Crouser wins shot put world title with blood clots in leg, just misses world record
ATHLETICS HUNGARY WORLDS PREPARATIONS
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Denny Hamlin reaffirms his intent to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcnewhlv2_230819.jpg
Highlights: Manchester City 1, Newcastle United 0
nbc_pl_mcnewdeskreact_230819.jpg
How Manchester City neutralized Newcastle United
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_230819.jpg
Ten Hag sounds off after Man Utd’s loss to Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Announcers Sneak Peek: NASCAR-IndyCar crossover

August 19, 2023 02:06 PM
Get a sneak peek from the perspective of NBC Sports' motorsports broadcasters to see the preparation it takes to present the NASCAR and IndyCar crossover at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.