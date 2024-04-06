 Skip navigation
SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner face closeup eyes.JPG
Austin Forkner undergoes Lasik surgery six weeks after Arlington Supercross crash
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins the pole
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Kyle Larson wins the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville

nbc_golf_valerotexasrd3_240406.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_anwa_finalrdhl_240406.jpg
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Final Round
nbc_golf_abergintv_240406.jpg
Aberg posts strong Round 3 at Valero Texas Open

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner face closeup eyes.JPG
Austin Forkner undergoes Lasik surgery six weeks after Arlington Supercross crash
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins the pole
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Kyle Larson wins the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville

nbc_golf_valerotexasrd3_240406.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_anwa_finalrdhl_240406.jpg
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Final Round
nbc_golf_abergintv_240406.jpg
Aberg posts strong Round 3 at Valero Texas Open

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Takeaways from Augusta National Women's Amateur

April 6, 2024 03:41 PM
Steve Burkowski and Paige Mackenzie share their biggest takeaways from the Augusta National Women's Amateur, exploring Bailey Shoemaker's future, Lottie Woad's day and more.